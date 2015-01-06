Hunting For A New Sports Bra? Read This First

1) Measure up
This can be said for any type of bra, but many women simply don't know what their size is. If the bra is the wrong fit it won't support you properly, so make sure you get measured before buying.
2) Keep it covered
Unlike a normal bra, a sports bra needs to cover all areas of the bust - including the top - to reduce bounce around the most delicate areas.
3) Think of your sport
The intensity or type of sport will impact your body in different ways. If you're a runner you need a high impact bra to completely compress and support your bust so there is no bounce. With more gentle sports like yoga a lower impact bra would work to allow for greater movement, though remember you still need a decent amount of support when doing inversions, twisting or downward dogs.
4) If you've got a big bust
Go for a bra with wider straps and a broad underband, a higher neckline and extra support on the back - a racer back is a strong and supportive shape. If you've got a small chest you can be a little more adventurous with the shape and style.
5) Fabric is key
A good sports bra should be breathable with sweat wicking fabric which pulls moisture away from the skin and out to the garment to keep you cool and dry. The fabric should also have a high compression to maintain the bra's shape and give good support.
6) Don't scrimp
You generally get what you pay for. For a good sports bra you should look to spend around £40.
7) Step away from the tumble dryer
To keep the bra's shape and stretch wash it at 40 degrees and avoid tumble drying.
8) Sports bras have a sell-by date
If you exercise regularly you should aim to buy a new sports bra every six months.
InStyle's Favourite Sports Bras
6 ways to avoid the bounce in style
Adidas, £30
Bodyism, £50
Mover, £60
Nike, £35
Sweaty Betty, £40
Victoria's Secret, £38.50
By Lucy Pavia / @lucypavia