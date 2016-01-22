Hungover At Work? Here Are 14 Ways To Get Through It Alive (And Employed)

Work, rather inconveniently, means you can’t ‘be home with [your] head in a toilet like all normal people’, Bridget Jones-style, so here’s how to deal with it in the office

We've all been there... Your alarm goes off and you think 'how on EARTH am I going to get through today'?!

However abstemious you are usually, occasionally you just go a little overboard. Whether a just-staying-for-one leaving 'do gets a little out of control or you just don't much fancy all parting ways when you're 'not that drunk' and having excellent chats over another bottle of the house red, it happens.

As we all know, there's a direct correlation between the importance of not appearing hungover and how hungover you actually are. Not that hungover? You can look a bit glassy-eyed and get on with it, but on the rare occasion you find yourself feeling totally horrific (whether justified or not), attempting to disguise it completely seems like the most important thing in the world. ('I'm fiiiine').

One time, in an attempt to not look hungover, a friend, against recommendation to get a full fat Coke and crisps, got a smoothie called ‘Hangover Cure’ packed with ginger and carrot and everything that you don’t want after an evening out and, to make a short story shorter, was nearly sick.

So, to help with the pardy season, we’ve spoken to nutritionists, make-up artists and general experts to find out what to do if you’re hungover at work…