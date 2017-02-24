Chlo Social: How To Make The Perfect Pineapple Daiquiri

Hi, I'm Chloe AKA Chlo Social. Every week I'll be bringing you along as I check out the hottest hangouts, latest food and drinks trends and quiz the coolest mixologists, chefs and streetfooders about what they're up to.

This week, I headed to the Bloomsbury Club Bar in London to meet with Bar Manager, Brian Calleja. All plush velvet chairs, wood panelling and 1920s glassware, this is a total hidden gem just off Tottenham Court Road. And, with over 10 years experience in the drinks industry, when it comes to cocktails, there is nothing Brian doesn't know. I set him the challenge of creating the perfect drink for when you've had a bad day - from being late to an important meeting to discovering those Gucci loafers you've been saving up for are now sold out in your size; or your Tinder date has bailed last minute. We've all been there and sometimes the only way to cheer yourself up is to treat yourself to a really good cocktail. Brian's answer? A Pineapple Daiquiri. Fruity with a kick, one of these will definitely help cure any bad day blues.

Watch the video above, where Brian explains how to create it, and check out the ingredients list below...

Ingredients

40ml Plantation Pineapple Rum

20ml Havana Club 7 year old Rum

1/2 fresh lime

15ml Gomme syrup AKA Sugar syrup

Method

Place all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker.

Shake over ice then strain.

Garnish with dried lime

