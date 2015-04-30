How To Get A Flat Stomach By Madeleine Shaw

Millie Mackintosh's go-to nutritional health coach tells us how we can beat the bloat with four delicious recipes...

With over 120K followers on Instagram, hundreds of thousands of subscribers to her blog and celebrities like Millie Mackintosh raving about how she transformed their eating habits, Madeleine Shaw is a nutritional health coach in hot demand. She's also just penned her first book, Get The Glow in which she reveals how you too can become healthier and happier. As Madeleine explains this hasn't always been the case for her:

'I wasn’t always this healthy, in fact as a young girl I had quite a torturous relationship with food and my body. My life was a cycle of depriving and binging – not much fun at all. I had dull skin, lank hair and no energy; I slept all the time and found it hard to concentrate or even sit through a film. Unsurprisingly this approach to eating meant I developed terrible IBS, leaky gut and even lost my periods. It wasn’t one moment in time that made me take stock and re-think my life; it was a long, process but I think something, somewhere must have been going on inside me because I slowly began to realise that I had to change my destructive ways.'

Madeleine made the move to Australia where she embraced their healthy eating culture. 'I started eating whole foods and found I was gradually falling back in love with food, life and, most important of all, myself. My taste buds bloomed, that 4pm energy slump was eliminated, my skin began to glow, calorie counting went out the window and I beamed from ear to ear. It is amazing when you give your body what it really desires; it is the most empowering feeling. I began work in an organic café in Sydney where I met amazing people who taught me how to properly source, prepare and cook food. And something clicked: it was as if I had suddenly hit upon my purpose in life. I enrolled in a course at the Institute of Integrative Nutrition and haven’t looked back since!'

In her book she outlines a six week plan with advice on kitchen cupboard essentials and how to keep up your regime while eating out. One section is dedicated to beating the bloat, which let's be honest is a problem everyone has some experience of. Madeleine suggests cutting out gluten, eating fermented foods like sauerkraut that contain beneficial bacteria, upping your intake of protein, and finally introducing bone broth to your diet which is really high in gelatin that helps support proper digestion.

Madeleine has also created the following four recipes that are all super-healthy, nourishing and delicious that will leave you bloat free.

Summer salad - with grilled nectarines, parma ham and runner beans

'This is my summer salad, and it beautifully encapsulates the marriage of flavours between sweet nectarine and salty prosciutto. The texture of the cured meat alongside its softer counterparts really allows this summer salad to live up to its name.'

Serves 2

Ingredients

150g runner beans, ends cut off

2 nectarines

30g watercress

30g rocket

100g parma ham

50g feta cheese, cubed

2 tbsp sesame seeds

3 tbsp Honey and Mustard Dressing

salt and pepper

Method

Pop the beans into a pan with a little water and a pinch of salt, and steam for 5 minutes.

Cut the nectarines into eighths, put them on a griddle pan over a medium heat, and grill for 2 minutes on each side.

Put the watercress and rocket into a bowl and mix them together.

Scatter the rest of the ingredients over the top, then pour over the dressing and finish with some cracked black pepper.

Steak and parsnip chips

'This is an absolute favourite of mine – it’s a spin on a dish that everyone loves. My word of advice is to talk to your butcher, and always ask if the animal the meat is from has been grass fed. There are so many more nutritional benefits if this is the case. And you get to make this dish really fun with parsnip fries. Sweet, nutritious, delicious.'

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 sirloin steaks, 150–200g each

250g parsnips

4 tbsp coconut oil or butter

mustard and salad greens, to serve

salt and pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas mark 7.

Grind pepper and salt over the steaks and leave them to marinate at room temperature.

Meanwhile, cut the parsnips into thin frîtes. Melt 3 tablespoons coconut oil or butter in a roasting tin, and toss the parsnips in this with a good grind of salt and pepper.

Roast them in the oven until golden brown, flipping them over halfway through the cooking time.

They will cook in 15–20 minutes, depending on your chip size.

Just before the chips are ready, heat a frying pan over a high heat.

Add 1 tablespoon of coconut oil, wait for the pan to get hot again, then cook the steaks for 2 minutes on each side. (This is for rare steak; cook another few minutes for well done.)

Serve with mustard and some salad greens.

Seedy energy bars

'My energy bars are a nut-free snack that will boost your energy levels and keep you fuller for longer. They contain an array of textures and flavours, healthy seeds marrying with the calcium-loaded tahini. No more afternoon tiredness.'

Makes 12 bars

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

2 tbsp coconut oil, plus extra for greasing

4 tbsp tahini

pinch salt

1 tsp cinnamon

100g pumpkin seeds

100g sunflower seeds

2 tbsp chia seeds

4 tbsp sesame seeds

Method

In the food processor blend the banana, coconut oil, tahini, salt and cinnamon, until you have a paste. Add the rest of the ingredients and pulse for another minute. Pour the mixture out on to a coconut oil-greased roasting tin or cake tin, and put it in the freezer for 1 hour. Remove it form the freezer, cut into bars and transfer to the fridge.

These bars will last for 1 week in the fridge.

Raw cherry and chocolate fudge

'If you struggle to fall asleep, cherry can be a great sleep aid – and the raw gooey texture makes this fudge a perfect treat with a cup of chamomile tea before bed. Don’t forget the active ingredient, almond butter – it provides lots of vitamin E for your skin.'

Serves 6

Ingredients

100g almond butter (or any other nut butter)

100g coconut oil, plus extra for greasing

50g raw cacao powder

100g honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

pinch sea salt

50g dried cherries

Method

Put the nut butter and coconut oil in the food processor and mix for 1 minute or so. Sieve in the raw cacao, then put in the rest of the ingredients (apart from the cherries) and whizz for a few minutes until totally gooey. At this point throw in the cherries and mix with a spoon.

Scoop out the mixture with a spatula into a coconut oil-greased 24cm baking tin, then put it in the freezer for 30 minutes until firmly set.

Cut the fudge into bite-size bites with a sharp knife, then pop them back in the fridge.

This keeps for 2 weeks in the fridge.

Get The Glow by Madeleine Shaw is available now. Published as a hardback and eBook, priced £20/£10.99

