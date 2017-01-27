How To Get A Picture Perfect Instagram (There's So Much More To It Than Just A Filter)

Remember the days when you used to whack the Valencia filter on a photo then press publish on Instagram? From blurry shots of cocktails on a night out to zoomed in shoes on the runway, anything counted as long as it was instant. And then suddenly the pros got involved, Instagram introduced an 'editing' tab, flatlays became part of our everyday vocab and directing someone to take a posed photo of you 'looking totally natural' became the norm.

Nowadays, anyone and everyone can be a content creator, which means that Instagram has literally become a battleground, where huge corporate brands alongside individuals compete in creating clever content that engages their exisiting followers and wins new followers. No one knows this better than our Project 13 winners who have practically made Instagramming their job. From Fleur De Force standing on a table to get the perfect #foodporn shot, to Meg Says begging a stranger to take a photo with their dog, and AJ Odudu pretending she's not scared of water to nail that holiday shot, there are no lengths they won't go to for an Instagrammable moment. Check out the video above for their full confessions. Plus read on below for our tips on how to curate a picture perfect feed.

1. Look at your feed as whole....

Not just as individual shots. The best Instagrams have a common theme. Some users focus on one thing - think food, fashion or even more niche like trees. But you don't have to be that extreme. Some of the best digitial influencers describe their aesthetic as 'lifestyle' meaning their feed reflects just that, their lives. But in order to give it some continuity, they really focus on the aesthetic. Whether that's by posting an inspirtational quote at the same time every Monday morning or a #shoefie each morning, the regular supply of similar content will make your followers feel they are really getting to know you. We love Aimee Song's feed for her regular food porn shots of avo on toast and killer heels.

2. Think top six and nine...

When someone clicks on your Insta name on their phone, they'll go to your grid which shows your six most recent photos. Or if browsing on a desktop your most recent nine. If people like what they see here, they're more likely to click follow so again make sure these clearly outline your aesthetic. Look to Instagram's own Eva Chen for inspiration. You'll always find her signature #EvaChenPose from the back of a NY cab, her latest immaculate mani and a shot of her adorable daugher Ren. Whilst others like The Academy New York post in groups of three on a variation of one shot for a very curated aesthetic.

3. Play around with editing tools....

but decide on one that works best for you and stick to it for continuity. You don't have to use the same filter everytime but using one with a similar hue will make your feed standout. Apps like VSCO and PS Express allow you to make subtle changes and offer more filters than the standard Insta ones. Otherwise, try tweaking the saturation, contrast, colours etc yourself for a polished effect. But don't forget, you can now zoom on Insta meaning if you over use the skin smoothing effect on Facetune you'll totally be found out.

4. Don't forget the captions...

Whilst Instagram is mainly visual, captions are just as important. Think about your tone of voice and whether you're an emoji fan or not. And keep hashtags to a minimum or even better post in a separate comment for a less obvious approach.

5. Store up content...

Some days you're bound to spot more content opportunities than others. So snap away but don't post all at once. Create a folder where you can store edited photos for quieter days. Or you know those Sunday mornings when you're too hungover to leave your bed but can totally make out you've just made pancakes for brekkie.

6. Schedule your feed...

Thanks to the introduction of Instagram drafts you can now edit, filter and caption your photo then save it to post at a later time or day. Plus download an app like Later which lets you preview your grid so if you're super organised you can plan your entire week or even month.