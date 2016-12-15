Exactly What You Should Have Before a Holiday Party to Avoid Overeating

The end of the year comes with a heavier social calendar and oftentimes, as a result, a heavier waistline. We’re not ones to turn down a party and that means all of the food and drinks that come with it. So, instead of passing on any reason to celebrate this season, we tapped registered dietitians Lyssie Lakatos and Tammy Lakatos Shames, otherwise known as The Nutrition Twins, to find out what we can eat beforehand to avoid over indulging every weekend from here until the New Year and beyond.

“It’s a time of joy and festivities, so we tend to let loose and care a little less about overdoing it,” say the twins. “It’s an accepted time to spend eating, drinking, and celebrating—and it’s sweater season!”

Read on for their tips to maintain a whittled waist without missing any of the fun or too much of the food this season

Don’t Skip Meals

The biggest mistake you could make would be to show up hungry. If you skip meals, you may even rationalize that that it’s okay to eat extra because you missed a meal. When you show up hungry, it’s easy to scarf down a few small heavy, high-calorie appetizers that leave you feeling hungry.

Eat a Full Meal Before

Before a party, eat what we call our Party Pre-Meal, which is a nutrient-rich, healthy, and satisfying meal. The goal of the meal is first, to pack in nutrients since it’s more than likely that you won’t be consuming too much health-promoting food at these parties, and, second, to arrive at a party feeling satisfied so you can rationally choose which dishes you want to eat once there.

Pack in Protein

A winning combination for long-lasting satisfaction and health is a meal that’s nutrient-, fiber-, and protein-packed. We recommend eating two eggs (the twins recommend Eggland’s Best) one hour before the party because the protein in them will keep you satisfied and keep your blood sugar on even keel so you won’t have a sugar crash that might lead you to the dessert table for a pick-me-up.

Focus on Fiber

We recommend having some oatmeal, too, for fiber-filled quality carbohydrates that will give you long-lasting energy to fuel you through your soiree. Bonus: It also provides disease-fighting phytonutrients and antioxidants. Top it with berries for more wholesome carbohydrates and antioxidants.

Skip Snacks

Just having snacks before a party typically ends up backfiring, especially if the party is in the evening. The snacks are never satisfying enough and showing up hungry can make you tend to overeat.