How To Arrange Flowers: 3 Easy Ways To Fix Florals Like A Pro

Arranging flowers for a special occasion is a job we usually save for a professional florist, because you could never do a better job yourself, right? Wrong.

Learning how to arrange flowers (and making them look seriously high-end) isn't hard. It just takes a few flourishes, some professional tips and tricks, and in no time you'll be taking your average flower arrangement from basic to boom. Those last-minute purchase M&S blooms will look Insta-luxe.

We spoke to the team at trendy East London florists Rebel Rebel about how to arrange flowers at home, and got the lowdown on how to achieve gorgeous, professional-looking floral arrangements without having the word ‘floristry’ on your listed CV skills. Rebel Rebel have the likes of BAFTA, Selfridges, Nike, Tate and Stella McCartney on their client list, so, yep, they know their stuff.

From tying a chic bouquet for your BFF’s birthday to arranging flowers in a vase, check out our video for three easy ways to arrange flowers like a pro. Plus, here are Rebel Rebel's top tips to help you get the absolute most from your floral efforts...

1. Take your time...

'Don't cut stems short at first - you can't make them longer again! And remember foliage is just as important as flowers - it's not just a filler.’

2. Show your blooms some love...

‘Make sure they have lots of cool water and that they can drink it. Cut all stems with sharp scissors or a knife, at an oblique angle. Woody stems should also be split at the base.’

3. Think like a chef...

'Choose a good mix of sizes and shapes: spiky, round, long and slim, and a variety of foliage. And buy the flowers like you're choosing ingredients for a great meal, so make sure the flowers are good quality, fresh and preferably seasonal.'

4. Keep things local...

'Buy your flowers from a local busy florist, or flower stall who has a good turnover so flowers are always fresh.'

5. Think vintage...

'Car boot sales and charity shops can be good for finding vases and pots for your arrangements. eBay can be great too, but be careful to check the size of the vase. You can come a cropper. We have!'

6. Think outside the box...

'There are no rules when it comes to choosing flowers. Just make sure they are fresh. And watch out for anything poisonous if you have cats or small children.'

7. Rock your own style...

'Make your own trend when arranging the blooms. Be a Rebel!'

Don't forget to stock up on brown paper and string if you're presenting your flowers as a gift (the Post Office is a safe and cheaper bet), and invest in a good quality pair of scissors to ensure your stems are cut cleanly. A bit of creativity, and you're well on your way to become a green-fingered goddess.

If you think you might need a little more help, Rebel Rebel offer some pretty amazing florist workshops. From Christmas weaths to floral headdresses, check out RebelRebel for more details.

