Does This Fashion Collab Mean The Mooncup Is Now Mainstream?

We've had quinoa, turmeric shots and oil-pulling but the latest eco-warrior trend to go mainstream is the Mooncup. This week the fashion brand Monki launch their latest project, a collaboration with with Lunette, a menstrual cup producer who have designed a special limited edition pink cup for the brand.

Said to be part of the Scandinavian fashion brand’s ongoing work to empower women and end period stigma for the launch Monki have worked with the with director Arvida Byström to create three short films. Featuring three women including the musician and activist Madame Gandhi, activist and model Juliet Atto and author and blogger Flora Wiström share, each film tells their personal period stories. From period mishaps to tips on using a menstrual cup for the first time, the films which include some graphic details are said to work towards ending the shame around period speak.

As a part of the collaboration, Monki will together with Lunette, donate 5000 menstrual cups to The Cup Foundation, a non-profit organisation with a mission to educate and empower girls living in challenging environments in Kenya, by giving them life skills, training and access to menstrual cups. Watch the film above and check out the 17 reasons below about why you need to try a mooncup....

1. They don’t have chemicals and dyes and toxins in, so there’s no risk of TSS (Toxic Shock Syndrome).

2. You don’t have to change them as often as tampons or towels — only every 12 hours (which comes in handy on nights out or when you’re travelling).

3. Tampons are actually pretty gross.

4. You can see what’s happening so you can tell pretty quickly if something’s wrong. (People with endometriosis say this is a big plus.)

5. You can swim in them and you don’t have to slink to the toilet after — pretty freeing when it comes to holidays.

6. There’s no annoying string.

7. You can keep them in the little bag at all times without some cliché tampon-falling-on-the-floor #mare.

8. They’re about £20 and you can use it for pretty much ever (though you should replace it every year). You do the math.

9. They’re better for the environment as it avoids all disposable sanitary products (of which 4.3 billion are used annually) ending up in landfill sites.

10. It’s not actually hard to use at all — it’s just a little squishy plastic cup that you fold up.

11. Less potentially awkward tampon transactions.

12. You don’t need a toilet with a sanitary bin, but a toilet with a sink is a definite plus.

13. It makes you a little more aware of what’s happening in your own body, which sounds like a con but is really only a good thing.

14. They’re easy to find — you can buy anything on the Internet but you can also buy them in health food stores (don’t roll your eyes) or Boots (I think you’ve heard of it)

15. There’s no leakage (if that’s something you’re worried about) as it holds five times more than a tampon.

16. You aren’t going to get overwhelmed by choice like the wall of flashy new products — applicator or sans, pearl, own-brand— there’s size A or B, depending on your age or if you’ve given birth

17. It will change your life as it’s so freeing and feels way more safe (meaning: less chance of some horrifically cringe period-related scenario) than any of the alternatives.