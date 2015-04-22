Here's Everything You Need To Run A Marathon

The London Marathon is only a few days away and the pre-race jitters have kicked in. You might have done the training but have you got your running kit prepped?

So you’ve done all your training and the big day is fast approaching. You’ve found your perfect running trainers but have you got all those other bits and pieces you need to run 26.2 miles? Here’s our rundown of all you need to get you around that course. Whether it’s something to keep you hydrated, give you an energy boost or just keep those blisters at bay, these top picks will help you speed round the course...

Socks

You don’t want them slipping down in your trainers and lets be honest your feet will get pretty sweaty, these help with odour control whilst also cushioning pressure areas. Helps keep those feet fresh and blister free! Hilly Marathon Anklet £9.99

Shorts

So you’re going to get pretty hot running, I find shorts are preferable when running long distance. These are great, they have a lycra undershort which fits to your form and doesn’t chafe! Nike 2in 1 5cm Shorts £33

Leggings

If you’re not comfortable showing that much leg then stick with leggings, these are fab and have great wicking capabilities to keep sweat away from your skin! Nike Forever Gradient Leggings £80

Sports Bra

Probably one of the most important bits of kit for any exercise! This Moving Comfort Juno bra offers the ultimate support. Call Moving Comfort for your nearest stockist 01903 817009 £37

Vest

This one is lightweight, wicking and comfortable…what more could you want? Brooks Race Day Singlet £18

Running Belt

Want to carry around your own drinks? Or SIS energy gels for a boost? There are, of course water/drinks stations at races but if you want to take your own a belt like this is an ideal solution. Nathan Mercury 2 0.6L £29.99

GPS watch

A great way to check your pacing and split times, after all it’s a marathon not a sprint! Garmin Forerunner 15 £119.99 - £149.99

Sunnies

You don't want to be squinting the whole way round but your usual sunnies probably aren't going to cut it when you're running 26.2 miles. These Nike Vision sunglasses are fab and will stay in place for the duration! Nike Road Machine £72

Hoodie

And finally! Once you’ve crossed the finish line you might want something to keep you warm; getting cold isn’t going to help your recovery. This hoody should keep you warm as you head off for a much deserved post race glass of champers and slap up meal. Nike Tech Fleece Full Zip £75

So grab your gear and get running! Good luck to all those running the London Marathon on the 26th, we'll be cheering you on from the side lines!

