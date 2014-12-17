Healthy Mince Pie Recipe

There are always a few festive treats that I’d be sad to not enjoy and mince pies are one of them. I love them! But the shop bought ones are just too sweet and as I don’t eat gluten, I always have to pass on them. So this year I created my own!

I’m not much of a baker so I wasn’t sure if I could be bothered to make the effort but they were so easy and they smell just like Christmas should. I’m not saying you can eat them in abundance, they still are a form of sugar that will lead to excess pounds but they are that little bit healthier than traditional ones and I think, just as tasty. So enjoy a couple and share the rest. Happy Christmas!

FOR THE PASTRY, YOU WILL NEED:

200g gluten-free flour - plus extra for dusting (I use Doves Farm plain gluten-free flour)

100g coconut butter unflavoured - plus extra for oiling (I use Tiana butter)

75ml cold filtered water

Icing sugar, for dusting

FOR THE FILLING:

200g dried mixed fruit (I use raisins & currants)

Juice and zest of 1 orange grated

Juice and zest of 1 lemon grated

4 tbsp apple purée (I make my own but you can buy sugar free)

1/2 nutmeg, grated

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp vanilla powder (available to buy on the Freer Nutrition online shop)

1 tsp ground cinnamon

2 tbsp unflavoured coconut butter

HOW TO MAKE

1. You will need a metal cupcake/muffi n tray and a round cutter (or a glass or jam jar), about 7cm wide

2. Using your hands, mix the flour, coconut butter and water together in a large mixing bowl until it all comes together to form dough. Wrap in clingfilm and chill in the fridge for 30 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, to make the filling, put all the ingredients into a blender and roughly chop (I used my hand-held blender as I like to keep some texture). Set aside.

4. Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 & lightly oil 10 holes of the cupcake/muffin tray with coconut oil.

5. Lightly dust a board with some flour and roll out the dough (in two batches if that’s easier) until it is roughly 5mm thick, then cut into 20 rounds with the cutter.

6. Arrange half of the rounds into the prepared tray, pushing them gently down around the edges. Put 1 teaspoon of filling into the middle of each round, then place a second round on top and push gently to seal. Using a fork, pierce the top of each pie, then bake in the oven for about 20 minutes, or until the edges are slightly golden.

7. Remove from the oven and leave to cool. Sprinkle with a little icing sugar (if you must!) and enjoy.

Amelia Freer, Nutritional Therapist

www.freernutrition.com

Amelia’s first book “Eat. Nourish. Glow” is released on 1st January 2015 by Harper Collins and is now available to pre-order on Amazon. Her book offers 10 easy steps for weight loss, looking younger and feeling healthier along with easy new recipes.