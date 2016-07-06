The Healthy Hemsley + Hemsley Fried Chicken Recipe You Need In Your Life

What better way to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day than with the Hemsley sisters' famous (and not even that bad for you) Pablo Chicken recipe?

Happy National Fried Chicken Day! (Yes, that's really a thing.) Instead of making classic fried chicken, we thought finding a healthy recipe to trial would be FAR more productive for our lives (and bodies and cholesterol levels) in general so we asked super-foodies Jasmine and Melissa Hemsley...

One of our most well-known, well-loved dishes is Pablo’s Chicken, our healthy, wholesome take on southern fried chicken. Baked in a homemade spice and ground almond mix with a crisp, nutty crust, it’s perfect served hot or cold. No breadcrumbs, no vegetable oil, no need to deep-fry – and all with a succulent, wonderful flavour. It’s perfect for picnics and easy to make in large quantities for a big crowd. We like to serve it with probiotic ketchup (recipe in The Art Of Eating Well).



SERVES 4

FOR THE CHICKEN

180 g ground almonds

or use Sun Flour (page

302)

2 eggs

6 pieces of chicken (use a

mix of drumsticks and

thighs), skin on

1 tbsp ghee

sea salt and black pepper



FOR THE SPICE MIX

3 tsp hot smoked paprika

or 2½ tsp smoked

sweet paprika with½tsp

cayenne pepper

1½ tsp ground cumin

1½ tsp sea salt

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp dried oregano

¾tsp onion powder

(optional)

¾tsp garlic powder

(optional)



1. Preheat the oven to fan 180°C/Gas mark 6 and line a baking tray with baking parchment.

2. Mix the ground almonds and ingredients for the spice mix in a bowl. In a second bowl, beat the eggs.

3. Dip the chicken pieces, one at a time, in the egg, then coat in the mix of ground almonds and spices and lay on the baking tray.

4. Gently heat the ghee and use a spoon to drizzle it over the pieces.

5. Bake for 45 minutes until golden and sprinkle with some sea salt and pepper.

Extracted from The Art of Eating Well by Jasmine and Melissa Hemsley (Ebury Press, £25)

