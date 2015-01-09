Healthy Creamy Crab 'Linguine' Recipe

Given that it’s January and most of us are trying to be healthy, it can be a challenge during these rainy, dark and cold days when all we want is comfort foods. But fear not, it is still possible and easy. Tonight I’ll be fooling my brain and tastebuds with this creamy, warm crab “linguine” which takes only minutes to make but feels like a real indulgence. Take that miserable January!Serves: 2

Prep time: 5 mins

Gluten free, dairy free, refined sugar free

Ingredients:

100g Fresh crab meat (I bought mine from my fish monger but supermarkets sell in packets)

1 ripe avocado, peeled and roughly chopped

2 courgettes, washed and turned into “Linguine” using a spiralizer

2 spring onions, peeled and roughly chopped

1 fennel bulb, grated finely

Juice of 1 lime

Pinch of chili flakes

Sea salt & fresh black pepper to taste

Olive oil

Fresh dill, parsley or fennel tops to finish

Method:

Make the “linguine” using a spiralizer (available from http://http://www.freernutrition.com/freershop.html)

Put the avocado, spring onion, lime juice, chilli flakes, a good glug of olive oil, salt and pepper into a jar and blend using a hand held blender.

Grate the fennel and quickly sauté in a little olive oil.

Put the courgette “linguine” into a bowl and pour over boiling hot water.

Drain the “linguine” and put into a bowl. Pour over the creamy avocado dressing.

Stir in the crab. Check the seasoning and add more oil, salt, pepper, chilli or a dash of lemon juice if needed.

This is lovely with fresh dill, fennel or parsley sprinkled on top. You can warm through in a pan if you want it hot.

Serve on a bed of rocket or spinach or just on its own.