What To Watch On Hayu: The Best Reality TV Shows Streaming This Autumn

Hayu is the Netflix of reality TV, streaming over 3,000 episodes of your favourite reality shows, from the classics (get your Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Real Housewives fix here) to the new generation of reality TV series (hands up who’s excited for Mariah’s World?) from all around the world. Here’s what to binge on, and when…
October
Yours, Mine & Ours, out now
In the first series of this relationship slash property series, estate agent Reza Farahan and interior designer Taylor Spellman help a couple who are unsure if they are ready to move in together find a property, before the couple decide what living situation suits them.
Million Dollar Listings LA, out now
The ultimate reality TV series for #PropertyPorn addicts, Million Dollar Listings is back for a 9th series of flash pads, dreamy interiors and expensive deals.
Keeping Up With The Kardashians, out now
Series 12 of America’s most divisive family drama continues with Kris and Kim clashing over Caitly and Scott trying to sort his life out.
Read More: The best reality TV shows to binge on this weekend
November
The Real Housewives Of Atlanta, November 7th
Season 9 of Atlanta’s housewives is set to be the most dramatic yet. Kenya and Sheree still haven’t settled their differences, Cynthia is meeting with a divorce lawyer and Kandi’s daughter makes some familial connections.
Married To Medicine, November 7th
Married To Medicine’s 4th season goes inside the lives of Atlanta’s female doctors (or wives of doctors), as they deal with their careers, love, and (quite literally) matters of life and death.
Vanderpump Rules, November 8th
If you thought Lisa Vanderpump was toning things down for season 5, think again. The crew of current and former SURvers will be back for wedding drama, tears and tantrums.
Read More: Why do people care about the Kardashians? All the nice things celebrities have said about the famous family
December
Top Chef, December 2nd
Addicted to Top Chef? Season 14 will be a showdown between some of Top Chef’s previous contestants and a new batch of rookie chefs, who will battle it out in the kitchen.
Mariah’s World, December 5th
This 8-part docuseries drops just in time for Christmas binge-watching, following Mariah Carey as she plays the trumpet, preps for her wedding and demands a basket of Labradors (as a kind-of joke).
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, December 7th
Season 7 of RHOBH will see a new faceshake things up for the housewives, after Yolanda and Kathryn left the show at the end of season 6. We predict drama…
Battle of the Ex-Besties, December 7th
Keep your friends and your enemies closer is the motto of this new reality show, which pits ex-BFFs against each other in a series of challenges. The aim? A grand prize, but also to get their friendship back on track.
Read More: 11 reasons why the Mariah’s World trailer is our actual fantasy
All shows available on hayu, reality on demand, for £3.99 a month on a rolling subscription, after a 30-day free trial