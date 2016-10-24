What To Watch On Hayu: The Best Reality TV Shows Streaming This Autumn

From the Kardashians to Mariah’s World, the best reality TV series to watch on hayu this autumn

Hayu is the Netflix of reality TV, streaming over 3,000 episodes of your favourite reality shows, from the classics (get your Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Real Housewives fix here) to the new generation of reality TV series (hands up who’s excited for Mariah’s World?) from all around the world. Here’s what to binge on, and when…

October

Yours, Mine & Ours, out now

In the first series of this relationship slash property series, estate agent Reza Farahan and interior designer Taylor Spellman help a couple who are unsure if they are ready to move in together find a property, before the couple decide what living situation suits them.

Million Dollar Listings LA, out now

The ultimate reality TV series for #PropertyPorn addicts, Million Dollar Listings is back for a 9th series of flash pads, dreamy interiors and expensive deals.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians, out now

Series 12 of America’s most divisive family drama continues with Kris and Kim clashing over Caitly and Scott trying to sort his life out.

Read More: The best reality TV shows to binge on this weekend

November

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta, November 7th

Season 9 of Atlanta’s housewives is set to be the most dramatic yet. Kenya and Sheree still haven’t settled their differences, Cynthia is meeting with a divorce lawyer and Kandi’s daughter makes some familial connections.

Married To Medicine, November 7th

Married To Medicine’s 4th season goes inside the lives of Atlanta’s female doctors (or wives of doctors), as they deal with their careers, love, and (quite literally) matters of life and death.

Vanderpump Rules, November 8th

If you thought Lisa Vanderpump was toning things down for season 5, think again. The crew of current and former SURvers will be back for wedding drama, tears and tantrums.

Read More: Why do people care about the Kardashians? All the nice things celebrities have said about the famous family

December

Top Chef, December 2nd

Addicted to Top Chef? Season 14 will be a showdown between some of Top Chef’s previous contestants and a new batch of rookie chefs, who will battle it out in the kitchen.

Mariah’s World, December 5th

This 8-part docuseries drops just in time for Christmas binge-watching, following Mariah Carey as she plays the trumpet, preps for her wedding and demands a basket of Labradors (as a kind-of joke).

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, December 7th

Season 7 of RHOBH will see a new faceshake things up for the housewives, after Yolanda and Kathryn left the show at the end of season 6. We predict drama…

Battle of the Ex-Besties, December 7th

Keep your friends and your enemies closer is the motto of this new reality show, which pits ex-BFFs against each other in a series of challenges. The aim? A grand prize, but also to get their friendship back on track.

Read More: 11 reasons why the Mariah’s World trailer is our actual fantasy

All shows available on hayu, reality on demand, for £3.99 a month on a rolling subscription, after a 30-day free trial