9 Reasons We Hate The Gym In January

Adele says 'Hello' to the gym and she's not happy...

https://www.instagram.com/p/BANgu3RAfIp/ getting ready... A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Jan 6, 2016 at 12:32pm PST

Hate the gym? We are so with Adele and her exercise face. Going to the gym isn’t fun at any time of year but in January it just plain hurts.

If you’ve switched your cashmere two-piece for Lycra for the first time in months, or, well, 11.5 months to be precise, you’re not alone in fitness phobics club.

Here are the 9 reasons we dislike the gym in January…

1. THE EQUIPMENT QUEUE

Standing in a line for Balmain x H&M, yes. But we have to question our life when we're queueing up to use an actual cross-trainer machine.

2. THE BODY/KIT/HAIR ENVY

There will always be that flawless person in top-to-toe Lululemon kit and just-so top knot. With a bottom that defies gravity. Oh, and clearly hasn’t been ODing on the cheese board for two weeks… We definitely don’t look like this after 16-and-a-half sit-ups...

3. THE CLASS FEAR

You didn’t get the memo on all the weird moves in the new 2016 fitness class. But everyone else did. Solution: stand at the back and hide behind a boxing punch bag until the music stops.

4. THE SWEATY FACE

Sadly we look nothing like Miranda Kerr when we perspire. The elusive Supermodel Sweat is a very rare thing. Our sweat makes our face shiny and hair stringy – and not in a Kate Moss 90s grunge kinda way.

https://www.instagram.com/p/7Ofzl2EMAj/ Thanks for kicking my butt today Justin @modelfitbyjustingelband A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Sep 4, 2015 at 4:06pm PDT

5. THE SHOWER SITU

Speaking of sweat aftermath. The gym champions communal showers and we are not okay with that. And let’s not even go there when you forget your favourite shampoo and conditioner and have to use the one-fits-all body and hair gel. Disaster.

6. THE BOOMING MUSIC

Our head hurts. Why is it so loud? Can we go back to listening to The Pogues on the sofa now please with our dogs/cats/fried chicken a la Chrissy Teigen?

9. THE HUNGER PANGS

Post-exercise we want to eat. The. World. After a tough workout we reward ourselves with a double (read: triple) helping and a bottle of wine, entirely defeating the object of previous calorie burning at the gym. Baby steps...