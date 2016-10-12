The 9 Best Halloween Events To Book Right Now (Before Everything Sells Out)

Halloween 2016 is so very nearly here (so close in fact, that we ordered our Stranger Things 'Eleven' costume two months ago), and time is running out to book something truly spooktacular. With loads of whopper Halloween events to choose from (ranging from scary to the downright bizarre) we've rounded up some of the best things for you do this Halloween night.

Because no one wants to get caught out dressed like a badass Harley Quinn with absolutely no where to go, right? Plus, McDonald's definitely won't let you in for nuggets with that baseball bat...

1. Dark Circus Party

Featuring an abandoned circus and a mesmerising carnival of horrors, Dark Circus Party's Day of the Dead-themed Halloween celebrations are sure to take you deep into a sinister night of frolic and fiesta. Think death-defying aerial routines, skeletal masks and more tequila cocktails than you can shake a spooky stick at.

When is it? Saturday 29th October, from 9pm.

Where is it? The Grand Hall St Pancras, so no worries about getting home too late.

How much are tickets? Tickets are £30, but for an addtional tenner you can start the party early with a bespoke El Jimador tequila masterclass. Dangerous, but yes, sign us up.

Do I have to dress up? Well, you'll probably feel a bit like a twit if you don't. DarkCircusParty.com states: 'Opulence, Glamour and Fantasy with a Dark Circus Twist. Anyone wearing jeans, trainers or t-shirts will be refused entry and fed to the lions.' There, you've been told.

2. Mighty Boosh Halloween

Okay, so you like your Halloween party weird? Well, get ready for ALL the weirdness as The Book Club hosts it's very own The Mighty Boosh-themed night, complete with Boosh Bingo an ‘Old Greggs Place’ disco and plenty of other unexpected surprises. Tasty bespoke Boosh cocktails will also be available including a Nanageddon (an Earl Grey and gin Martini infused with lemon and honey), and of course you're more than welcome to drink Bailey's from a shoe should the mood take you...

When is it? Saturday 29th October, 8pm-3am.

Where is it? The Book Club in Shoreditch. Perfect if you already live east - if not, it's only a short walk to either Liverpool Street or Bethnal Green for the Night Tube.

How much are tickets? Advance tickets have sold out, but there will be £5 tickets on the door.

Do I have to dress up? A nod to the Boosh would be welcomed, however you won't be turned away for not going full Old Gregg.

3. The Mansion Halloween Ball

Known for their unmissable parties, The Mansion London will host another spectacular Halloween Ball for 2016. World class DJs, performance artists and musical acts will join cage-dancers, fortune-tellers and fire-eaters for an evening of bona fide revelry. Plus, the event is being held in a secret location somewhere in North West London...near a graveyard. Mwahahahahahaha.

When is it? Saturday 29th October, from 9pm - 4am.

Where is it? It's a top secret location in North East London (location relased to ticket holders 48hrs before event), so might be best to Uber it home with some mates come 4am.

How much are tickets? Tickets start from £30.

Do I have to dress up? Fancy dress is mandatory guys.

4. Sympathy For The Devil

Conjuring up an extra special treat for Londoners this Halloween, The London Cabaret Club host their Sympathy For The Devil extravaganza; a decadent feast for the senses, with a three-course, British Tapas meal, smoking, signature cocktails brought to your table, and a truly unforgettable performance from fire-eaters and dancers galore. Following your meal, the LCC Night Lounge will then thow open it's doors to continue the party well into the wee hours. A must for those who fancy a more classy kind of Halloween.

When is it? 28th & 29th October, 8pm til late.

Where is it? The Bloomsbury Ballroom which is nice and central for all you all-nighters.

How much are tickets? Tickets start from £35.

Do I have to dress up? It's a pretty special night, so we suggest that you dress accordingly.

5. Andromeda 54

So, if you fancy sacking off the whole spooky thing and go raving instead, then Percolate Music's Andromeda 54 night is most definitely the one for you. Promising an intergalactic nighclub experience with Norwegian disco DJ extraordinaire Todd Terje playing a live headline set, this warehouse party is one for the dance nuts. Plus, 'giant interplanetary disco balls'? YES.

When is it? Saturday 29th October, 9pm til late (prepare for an all-nighter people...)

Where is it? The Great Suffolk Street Warehouse in SE1. If you want to Night Tube it home you'll have to walk up to Liverpool Street, or else you can catch the Night Bus from London Bridge.

How much are tickets? Tickets start from 34.50 (minus booking fee).

Do I have to dress up? Percolate ask that you dress 'Cosmic Disco Chic'. Think a Daft Punk/Barbarella mash-up. With LOTS of sequins.

6. Vevo Halloween

With names such as Zara Larsson Jack Garratt, Aurora, Blossoms, and Izzy Bizu topping the bill, Vevo's Halloween Party is coming for the first time to Liverpool's Bramley-Moore Dock. Promising to be one of the biggest parties of the year, Vevo Halloween urges guests to face their phobias... We aren't quite sure what that entails, but it sounds like a whole bunch of goulish fun.

When is it? 29th October, 6pm - 12:30am.

Where is it? Bramley Moore Dock, Regent Road, Liverpool L3 0AP. Sandhills station on the Merseyrail line is just a short walk away from the venue and trains run regularly throughout the evening.

How much are tickets? Tickets are only £5 from Dice. No booking or card fees. Hooray!

Do I have to dress up? Dress as your phobias. Spiders, clowns, all are welcome.

7. Thriller Dance Class

More of an event to get you prepped for Halloween, Drink, Shop & Do are holding weekly dance classes to learn all the signature spooky moves from Michael Jackson's Thriller. Yep, you know the one. Zombie claps and shuffles all round. Just think though, once you get past the horrifically awkward start, you'll have a pretty awesome and iconic routine to bust out at your mate's Halloween house party, right? Right.

When is it? Classes are being held on Mondays 10th, 17th & 24th October, from 7pm til 9pm.

Where is it? Drink, Shop & Do in London's King's Cross.

How much are tickets? Tickets are £15.

Do I have to dress up? By all means, if you want to channel your inner Jacko.

8. Kaspar's at The Savoy

A night for the seriously devoted and decadent Halloween fan, The Savoy invites All Hallows Eve revelers to a sophisticated dinner party, set in the elegant private dining room at Kaspar's restaurant. Inspired by the ill-fated story of South African diamond magnate Woolf Joel, who dined at The Savoy in 1898, this bespoke five-course meal can be presided over by Kasper — a sculpted cat who allegedly staves off bad luck — or diners can choose to keep their numbers to an unlucky 13. Sound mysterious? Everything will be revealed over dinner...

When is it? Saturday 29th and Monday 31st October.

Where is it? Kasper's at The Savoy. That's Central as it comes people.

How much are tickets? It's not ticketed, but the price is £1313.13 for a table of 13 guests, and needs to be booked directly through Kasper's (+44 (0) 20 7420 2111).

Do I need to dress up? It's The Savoy people. Don't be arriving in your tracksuit pants.

9. Balthoween

In celebration of Halloween, Covent Garden's Balthazar is hosting three days of spooky events to tickle your trickster fancy. Think fantastical food, poison-fuelled cocktails, mixology masterclasses and tune-spinning by thrilling duo Le Bon Tong on the Sunday night - yes, that's THE Amber Le Bon and Becky Tong. Check out BalthazarLondon.com for all details.

When is it? Balthoween starts on Friday 28th October, and ends Sunday 30th October.

Where is it? Balthazar in Covent Garden. You'll have no probs getting home.

How much are tickets? Sunday isn't ticketed, but we suggest booking a table asap.

Do I need to dress up? For Sunday's event, we think you should make the effort. You can guarantee both Amber and Becky will be slaying it.

Keep checking back for all the very best Halloween events. We promise we'll keep you in the spooky loop...