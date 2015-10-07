Gwyneth Paltrow’s Surprising Diet: What She REALLY Eats

Gwyneth Paltrow is known as one of the most health-conscious stars in Hollywood, but that doesn’t mean she’s on a diet 24/7. And her Instagram feed is proves it…

Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the most beautiful AND healthy women in the world, and has practically built an empire on her way living.

After launching her acclaimed lifestyle website Goop a few years back, we’ve been treated to a never-before-seen insight at exactly what she does to help her look (and feel) her best.

Of course, it goes without saying that there’s been several eyebrow raising articles and features along the way—vaginal steaming being one of them—but, break it down, and the message that Gwynnie is trying to convey is simple. Healthy living is cool, ok?

And while we’re pretty sure achieving a body like the 42-year-old actress’s requires more than merely watching what you eat, Gwyneth’s taken to her Instagram to give us an inside glance at what her diet entails.

It’s good for you, natch, but it’s way tastier than we initially gave her credit for. With her upcoming cook book well and truly underway, you can expect to see a lot of recipe ideas and food shoots cropping up on her social media platforms over the next few months but, when what she’s cooking looks this delish, we don't mind Gwyneth’s feed spamming…

One word—PASTA

‘Carb’ is a word we assumed would fill Gwyneth with dread but we were proven totally wrong with this snap. Captioning the shot, she said: ‘When in Rome...make your own pasta! Chef Rosa had me blend the egg with basil before I mixed with flour... Green tagliolini. Served with a simple sauce of blanched Roma tomatoes and fresh burrata. Will post whole recipe soon on #goop.’

She’s got a thing for burrata

It’s become evident that Italian cheese is Gwyneth’s bae. Here’s what she had to say about this Pinterest-worthy dish: ’ Oh my freshest sweetest peaches and burrata. Thank heaven for @camerondiaz and @benjaminmadden.’

That’s right—this meal was made by none other than Cameron Diaz and her hubby, Benji Madden! You’ve gotta love Hollywood…

Bread + seafood = happy Gwyneth

‘Tonight I will go to sleep dreaming of these, maybe the best oysters I've ever had in my life #nationaloysterday #themarshallstore #westmarin’. We feel you, GP.

Freshly picked fruit and veg as standard

Getting your five-a-day has never been so Instagrammable...

https://instagram.com/p/6z_E9KCPWD/ End of summer take #justpicked A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Aug 25, 2015 at 9:00am PDT

Read more: Want to work more fruit and veg into your diet? Whiz up one of InStyle's very own NutriBullet recipes...

Oh, and here’s some parting words from the woman herself; ‘#summerlovers #veggiemakeout’.

https://instagram.com/p/5nTylLiPUH/ #summerlovers #veggiemakeout A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Jul 26, 2015 at 2:19pm PDT

WE LOVE YOU GWYNETH.