Gwyneth Paltrow Has Been Called Out On Everything She Stands For, But Is It All BS?

Gwyneth Paltrow has spent the last few years championing unusual health kicks and benefits but this scientist reckons she’s wrong about, well, everything really… Do you agree?

You’ve got to hand it to Gwyneth Paltrow; when it comes to weird and wacky health advice, she’s made a name for herself as the woman in the know. Thanks to the success of her lifestyle website and brand Goop — and, you know, her front and centre position in the spotlight — she’s managed to [almost] convince us that the likes of cupping and very questionable steaming techniques are good for us and that we should proceed to practice them without delay to have the slightest chance of looking/feeling/having skin like the 42-year-old beauty.

However, scientist Professor Timothy Caulfield has taken it upon himself to set the record straight about all of Gwyn’s health obsessions and, in a nutshell, he reckons they’re all BS basically. In fact, he’s so passionate about calling her out that he’s only gone an written an entire book called Is Gwyneth Paltrow Wrong About Everything?, which aims to debunk a host of ‘myths’ kick-started by the A-list.

What we suggest is that you hear the man out, then you can make up your mind whether Gwyneth’s pulling a fast one on us. But, as they say, you can’t argue with science…

Setting the mood for the book, Caulfield went on to elaborate to Marie Claire: ‘When it comes to health and wellness, Gwyneth Paltrow is wrong about almost everything. I love the fact that she promotes real food and exercise, but even that sensible advice is projected through a fog of bunk.’

'Much of her advice simply does not have the science to back it up,' he says. 'Some of it sounds scientific – such as detoxing – but there really isn’t any evidence to support the practice. I also feel that her advice is often harmful and distracts us from the simple, evidence-based and effective things we can do to live a healthy lifestyle. The pseudoscience noise distracts and confuses.'

Point made. But what about the ‘fads’ she’s made famous — are they not to be trusted either? We hypothetically ask, Caulfield theoretically answers:

Should we REALLY be steaming our vaginas with mugworth (whatever the hell that is)?

'This is ridiculous and potentially harmful! It's so silly that I probably don’t need to mention that there is no science to support it. But, just to play it safe, there is no science to support it.'

Does ‘spot reduction’ actually work? If so, tell us HOW…

‘This is the idea that you can slim a particular part of your body by exercising that part of your body. This is one of the most enduring fitness myths and it is biologically impossible. You can’t get slimmer and longer legs, as promised on Goop, by doing special exercises. Slimming requires weight loss. Longer legs require, well, long legs.’ Bit harsh, but we hear you.

Long story short, we want to lose weight. Should we go on Gwynnie’s Clean Cleanse, and does it work?

‘No and no. I tried it myself and any weight I DID lose came right back on. It had absolutely no real impact. And [I was a] miserable bastard with bad breath.’ Yikes.

Ok, so what should we actually be doing to reach our fitness peak?

‘It’s simple — don’t smoke, take exercise, eat healthily, get a good night’s sleep.’

Like we’ve never heard that one before, huh? Sorry Gwynnie, we think we’ll pass on all of the above.

