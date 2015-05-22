Guacamole Bread: The Perfect Weekend Brunch Recipe By Our Food Vlogger Rosie Birkett

This week InStyle's food vlogger Rosie Birkett shows us how to make guacamole bread with fried eggs and chipotle salsa. Sounds like the perfect long weekend recipe to us...

Rosie says: 'This recipe uses one of my all-time favourites – guacamole baked into a sort of cornbread. I say ‘sort of’ because I know how puritanical real US southerners get about cornbread, and I will leave the authentic stuff to them. But this is a lighter, greener version, made with polenta (because cornmeal is still infuriatingly hard to find in the UK), flavoured with herbs and spices, and given a moistness from the avocado and tomato. It’s a good one to make if you’ve got friends coming for brunch, and is great served with fried eggs and smoky chipotle salsa.'

Check out the ingredients below and watch the video above.

Serves 4–6

Ingredients

120 g (4 oz/scant cup) polenta

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon muscovado sugar

½ teaspoon baking powder

pinch of cayenne pepper

pinch of ground cumin

¼ teaspoon red chilli flakes

pinch of hot smoked paprika

4 tablespoons olive oil, plus

extra for greasing

large handful of coriander

(cilantro) leaves

1 garlic clove, peeled

30 g (1 oz) butter, melted and cooled

100 ml (3 ½ fl oz) whole milk

juice of 1 lime

1 egg, beaten

2 large, very ripe

avocadoes, stoned, 1 cut into small

cubes, 1 sliced

1 red onion, ½ diced,

½ sliced

1 large tomato, diced

To serve

4–6 eggs

Chipotle salsa (see recipe below)

Method

Preheat the oven to 220°C (425°F/Gas 7). Grease a high-sided ovenproof dish, ovenproof frying pan (skillet) or high-sided baking tray and pop it in the oven until it’s stinking hot.

Place the polenta, salt, sugar, baking powder, spices, chilli flakes and paprika in a bowl and mix to combine.

Make a herb oil by whizzing the oil with the coriander and garlic in a mini-chopper or pounding together in a pestle and mortar.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the melted butter, milk, herb oil, lime juice and egg. Pour the liquid ingredients into the polenta mixture and stir. Fold through the cubed avocado, diced red onion and tomato. Check the consistency of the mix and add a little water if you need to: you want quite a wet mix.

Remove the hot dish from the oven and pour the mixture in, topping it with the sliced avocado and sliced red onion.

Turn the oven temperature down to 200°C (400°F/Gas 6) and bake for20–25 minutes, checking it’s not burning (cover the dish with foil if it is beginning to burn), until puffed and golden.

Remove from the oven and leave to cool.

Fry 4–6 eggs and serve with the bread and Chipotle salsa on the side.

Chipotle Salsa

This versatile salsa is given fiery, smoky depth by the chipotle chillies. I love slathering it onto fried eggs, eaten with my Guacamole bread (see page 36), and it’s also great in a roast chicken sandwich. You can find chipotle chillies at specialist Mexican grocers or online, or you could replace with any chilli you can get hold of.

Makes 1 small jar/bowl

Ingredients

2 dried chipotle chillies

pinch of salt

. white onion, cut in half

3 ripe tomatoes, halved

2 fat garlic cloves,

bashed but left whole

squeeze of lime juice

olive oil

Method

Place the dried chillies in a heatproof bowl and add about 300 ml (10 fl oz) boiling water. Leave for about 10 minutes to rehydrate, until soft all the way through. Place a griddle pan over a medium-high heat until really hot, dust with salt and then place the onion, tomatoes and garlic on it.

Cook, turning occasionally, until the tomatoes and onion are soft (you might need to remove the garlic a bit earlier to avoid it burning) and the tomato skins are blackening.

Drain the chipotles, reserving about 2 tablespoons of their rehydration liquid, and put them into a blender or food processor, along with the other ingredients, and blend until you have a smooth salsa. Add a splash of olive oil and blend once more.

The salsa will keep for up to 4 days in the fridge in an airtight container.

Entertaining friends this weekend? Read this first.