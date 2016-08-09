How To Make The Gluten Free Pizza That’s Actually A Bit Healthy

Gluten free but still love pizza? While everyone else is waiting for their Two For Tuesdays, whip up Honest Eats’ gluten and dairy free roasted vegetable and cashew nut pizza. We guarantee it’s your new classic.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 35 minutes

Serves: 2 (unless you’re starving…)

You will need…

1 courgette

3 baby aubergines or 1 small aubergine

1 chopped fresh chilli

200g of raw cashew nuts

GlutenOut pizza base

Handful of rocket or few basil leaves

And for the tomato sauce...

1 tablespoon of Piano degli Ulivi organic olive oil

1 garlic clove

1 jar of Valli Bio Passata



How to make…

1. Preheat the oven to 220°C

2. Chop the courgette and aubergine. Roast the vegetables, season and place into a preheated roasting tray in the oven for around 25 minutes. Once roasted, set aside

3. For the sauce, heat the olive oil and crushed garlic clove in a saucepan for a few minutes. Then, add the passata and stir. Season and simmer under a lid for 10-15mins

4. To make the nut butter, blend the cashew nuts with cold water in a Nutribullet (or blender) to make a smooth paste. The texture can be improved by soaking the cashews for 5hrs or so beforehand if desired

5. Place the base on a baking tray or pizza stone and smother with 3 table spoons of tomato sauce. Assemble the vegetables, cashew nut butter and fresh chillies on top of the pizza. Pop in the oven for 10 minutes

6. Scatter with rocket or basil depending on what you prefer

