Gluten-Free Foods: What CAN You Eat?

It's Coeliac disease awareness here in the UK this week and it's got us thinking about gluten-free eating. Chef Gwynnie and a whole host of celebrities, including Heidi Klum, Miley Cyrus, Zooey Deschanel, Rachel Weisz and Emmy Rossum, have all embraced a gluten-free lifestyle. Is it for health, is it for vanity? We'll never know.

What we do know, however, is that going gluten-free is sometimes the only option for those with an intolerance, or suffering from coeliac disease. Whatever your reason for dabbling in The Life GF, a gluten-free diet is a tricky beast to maintain when you don't know where to start.