Gizzi's Chicken Noodle Mason Jar: Your Healthy Packed Lunch Sorted

Forget lugging in a scuffed tupperware box to the office that you've had lying around at the back of your kitchen cupboards for years. For 2017 layering up your lunch in a mason jar is so much more appealing come 1pm than rooting out a squashed sandwich. Watch the video above where this week our food columnist Gizzi Erskine shows us to make a healthy packed lunch that is pefect for munching al-desko. And of course it's totally Instagrammable too.

Ingredients

50g fine egg noodles

1 small courgette, spiralized

1 medium carrot, spiralized

handful of sugar snap peas, finely shredded

1 spring onion, finely shredded

75g cooked chicken



For the sauce:

2 tbsp crunchy peanut butter

1 tsp chilli bean paste

2 tbsp rice wine vinegar

2 tbsp dark soy sauce

2 tbsp sesame oil

2 tsp of sugar

1 tbsp chilli oil





Method

Add the noodles to a saucepan of salted, boiling water and cook for 3-4 minutes.



Once done, drain and rinse with cold water to refresh.



Meanwhile mix together all the sauce ingredients in a small bowl.



Add half of the sauce to the bottom of your jar, followed by the chicken, then the noodles and lastly the vegetables.

