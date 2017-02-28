These Salted Toffee Apple Pancakes Are Serious Food Porn

Fluffy pancakes meets boozy apples and a dollop of vanilla ice-cream. Gizzi Erskine just totally upped the pancake game...

For the pancakes:

Makes 8-10 (you will have leftover pancakes, but they keep in the fridge or you can freeze them!)

Preparation time 5 minutes

Resting time 30 minutes

Cooking time 20 minutes

110g plain flour

a pinch of salt

a pinch of sugar

1 free range egg

1 free range egg yolk

285ml milk

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil or melted butter.

Method:

Put the flour, salt and sugar into a mixing bowl. Gradually whisk in the egg, egg yolk and milk until smooth and combined. Cover with clingfilm and leave to rest in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Heat a pancake/crepe pan to a medium heat. You ust make sure th pan is fairly hot beofre spooing in the batter, otherwise you will get thick rubbery pancakes. Dip a piece of kitchen paper into the oil and wipe around the pan Add 1 ladleful of batter into the pan and swirl it around, making sure it coats the bottom. Pour any excess into the bowl. Fry the pancake for 30 seconds to 1 minute, until the pancake is nicely golden on its base, then carefully flip it over and finish cooking it for a further 30 seconds. This side will have small brown blisters on it. Slide the pancake on to a plate and repeat with the rest of the batter.

For the filling:

Serves 2

2 tbsp butter.

1 apple, peeled, cored and sliced into 1/2cm slices

2 tbsp golden caster sugar

1 tbsp brandy

Squeeze of lemon juice

Squeeze of orange juice

2 tbsp of double cream

A pinch of salt

Method:

Melt the butter in a pan over a high hear. When it starts to foam add the apple slices and cook for 3-5 minutes, until they start to carmalise and soften. Keep the temperature high, and add 2 tbsp of sugar and flip them over so they become caramlised all over. Add the brandy and flambe so you cook off the alcohol. Add a squeeze of orange juice, followed by a squeeze of lemon juice and a pinch of salt. Lastly add the double cream.

Take your pancake and lay it flat out on a serving plate. Spoon half of the mixture across one half of the pancake. Fold the other half over and then again into quarters. Serve with a dollop of vanilla ice cream.

