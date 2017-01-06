Gizzi Erskine's Super Easy, Super Speedy Mushroom Miso Ramen Dish

This week our food columnist Gizzi Erskine proves why January food doesn't have to be dull...

Serves 1

Prep time 5 minutes

Cooking time 5 minutes

Ingredients

85g buckwheat noodles

2 tbsp fresh white miso paste

1 tbsp siracha

100g mixed mushrooms finely sliced, (I used shitake, chestnut and enoki)

1 head of pak choi, the stalks finely sliced, leaves roughly chopped

2 spring onions, finely sliced

50g tofu, cut into small pieces

Method

Cook the noodles in a pan of salted boiling water.

Once cooked, drain and rinse under cold water to refresh, then put to one side.

Add the miso and siracha to a pan, and then add 500ml of boiling water.

Bring to the boil, then add in the sliced mushrooms, pak choi, tofu and lastly your noodle.

Transfer to a bowl and serve immediately.