Gizzi Erskine's Super Easy, Super Speedy Mushroom Miso Ramen Dish

Serves 1
Prep time 5 minutes
Cooking time 5 minutes
Ingredients
85g buckwheat noodles
2 tbsp fresh white miso paste
1 tbsp siracha
100g mixed mushrooms finely sliced, (I used shitake, chestnut and enoki)
1 head of pak choi, the stalks finely sliced, leaves roughly chopped
2 spring onions, finely sliced
50g tofu, cut into small pieces
Method
Cook the noodles in a pan of salted boiling water.
Once cooked, drain and rinse under cold water to refresh, then put to one side.
Add the miso and siracha to a pan, and then add 500ml of boiling water.
Bring to the boil, then add in the sliced mushrooms, pak choi, tofu and lastly your noodle.
Transfer to a bowl and serve immediately.