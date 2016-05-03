Watch Gizzi Erskine Show Us How To Make The Ultimate Chicken Satay Salad

Here at InStyle HQ, we're big fans of Gizzi Erskine. In a world full of so called #eatclean experts (often whose only credentials include having a large Instagram following) this professional chef, food writer and presenter is a rock of sense. She doesn't believe in cutting food groups and instead like her latest cookbook Gizzi's Healthy Appetite explains, encourages people to follow an 80/20 pattern of eating. ‘We’re all multifaceted,’ she says.

‘Sometimes I want a crisp and healthy salad; sometimes I want some delicious sticky ribs.’ So when we heard that she was hosting a new food and lifestyle YouTube channel called Wild Dish we jumped at the chance to gatecrash filming. As InStyle's resident foodie, I headed to the set for a cooking lesson with Gizzi. We wanted to make something that was the equivalent of the fashion world's little black dress. A dish that was an all round multitasker. Something you could whizz up after a day at the office but also make on a lazy weekend for a group of friends. The result? Crispy chicken satay with a spiralized vegetable salad. Healthy? Tick. Easy to make? Tick. Instagrammable? Tick? Totally delicious? Tick, tick, tick!

Check out the video below to see how to do it...

Serves 4

Ingredients

6 free range chicken thighs, boned skin on

2 tablespoons of curry powder

Pinch of salt

1 tablespoon of coconut or rapeseed oil

Crispy shallots

Lime halves to serve

For the vegetable noodles

1 large sweet potato, unpeeled

½ daikon

1 large courgette

3 shallots, finely sliced

A large bunch of mint, leaves picked and roughly chopped

A bunch of coriander, leaved picked and roughly chopped

A bunch of Thai basil leaves (or plain basil if you can’t get it) leaves picked and roughly chopped

For the dressing

2 red thai bird’s eye chillies

Juice of 2-3 limes

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 tablespoon palm sugar

1 teaspoon tamarind paste

For the satay sauce

1 tablespoon of coconut or rapeseed oil

2 heaped tablespoons Thai yellow curry paste

200ml coconut milk

200ml fresh white chicken stock

4 tablespoons crunchy peanut butter

2 tablespoons palm or brown sugar

1 tablespoon of fish sauce

1 teaspoon tamarind paste

4 lime leaves

Juice of 1 lime

For the crispy shallots

4 tablespoons of coconut or rapeseed oil

4 banana shallots, thinly sliced into rings

You will also need a spiralizer.

Method

1. Put the chicken in a large bowl, add the curry powder and salt and massage the spices and salt into the chicken thighs until they are coated all over. Set aside.

2. While those flavours are doing their job, use a spiralizer to turn your sweet potato, daikon and courgette into noodles. Put them in a large mixing bowl.

3. Make the dressing by placing the chillies, lime juice, fish sauce, palm sugar and tamarind paste into a blender and blending well. Pour the dressing on top of the vegetable noodles and mix thoroughly, then place in the fridge until you are ready to serve.

4. Now make the satay sauce. Heat the oil in a frying pan over a moderate heat, add the curry paste and fry for 2 minutes, or until aromatic. Pour in the coconut milk and chicken stock and then add the peanut butter, sugar, fish sauce, tamarind paste, lime leaves and lime juice. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for about 5 minutes, or until it has reduced and become a richly flavoured satay sauce.

5. Get a frying pan hot and add the oil. Fry the chicken skin-side down, for 4-5 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through. Remove the pan and leave to rest for a few minutes.

6. Add the mint, coriander and basil leaves to the noodles and toss together. Transfer the noodle salad to a serving dish. Carve the chicken into slices and place on top. Drizzle over the satay sauce, garnish with the crispy shallots and serve with lime halves to squeeze over, if liked.

For the crispy shallots

1. Heat the oil in the frying pan over a low heat and fry the shallots for 10-15 minutes, or until they start to crisp up and turn a light golden colour. Scoop out the shallots and drain on some kitchen paper.

For more check out Wild Dish, the home of all things trending in the world of healthy eating, fitness and wellbeing. Click here to subscribe.

