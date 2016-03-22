What Gisele REALLY Eats On Holiday...

Everyone had a classic internet freak out in January when the Brady family chef revealed Tom and Gisele’s diet. In short, it was HELLA strict.

Now, Joanne Gerrard Young, a master raw food chef, holistic nutritionist, health educator and holiday cook for the Brady bunch at their home in Costa Rica for the last five years, has spoken to Well + Good about what they really eat on holiday.

(Spoiler: It doesn’t include charcuterie boards and Prosecco starting at 11am on the dot.)

‘They don’t always do raw, but since it’s so easy to do in Costa Rica, we do a 80/20 raw diet, with big colorful salads and lots of fresh veggies,’ Young said.

‘’G’ likes to eat vegetarian sometimes, so we’ll do a grain separate from the protein, and she’s totally into juice cleanses, so she’ll do about one per year.’

Quelle surprise – Gisele doesn’t go by the classic (and pretty basic) holiday mantra; eat, sleep, repeat. Instead, the model and her sporty husband eats their biggest meal at lunch time and then has a smaller dinner.

They steer clear of unhealthy desserts but Young said: ‘I shared all of my raw vegan desserts with them and they love them and have them all the time’.

Here’s some of Joanne Gerrard Young’s recipes for you to try on YOUR holiday… (Get ready to feel the ‘connection to our beautiful planet' that Gisele spoke about with The Healing Cuisine.)

Superfood Green Smoothie

Ingredients

1/2 cup chopped pineapple

1/2 cup chopped mango

1/2 cup chopped papaya

1/3 starfruit (optional)

1 tsp spirulina

1 tsp lucuma powder

3 cacao beans or 1 tsp cacao nibs

3/4 cup fresh water

Directions

Blend all ingredients until combined—frozen fruit will make the smoothie thicker—and enjoy!

Swiss Chard Summer Rolls

Ingredients

1 bunch of Swiss chard

1 red pepper (best cut by hand)

1 large carrot

1/4 red cabbage

1/4 white cabbage (cabbages can also be julienned on the turning slicer with the flat blade)

2 green onions chopped

8 fresh basil leaves chopped

A handful of cilantro chopped

A handful of mint leaves chopped

Directions

Remove the bottom part of the stems of the Swiss chard leaves, wash the leaves gently, and pat dry with a kitchen towel. Julienne carrots, red pepper, and finely slice the cabbages.

Take the Swiss chard leaves one at a time and, starting from the bottom where you have removed the stem, place the julienned carrot, red pepper, and red and white cabbage. Top each leaf with a pinch of each herb and green onion.

Begin to roll the leaf from the bottom and try to tuck the end into the other side and continue to roll. Place on a plate and continue with remaining leaves.

When finished, dip each roll in Sweet & Spicy Almond Sauce.

Sweet & Spicy Almond Sauce

Ingredients

1/2 cup of almond butter

2 Tbsp coconut aminos (coconut seasoning)

1 tsp coconut sugar

2 Tbsp fresh water

A squeeze of lime juice

A pinch red pepper flakes

1/8 tsp grated ginger

1 small clove pressed garlic

A few fresh cilantro leaves for garnish

A pinch of salt

Directions

In a small- to medium-sized bowl whisk coconut aminos, coconut sugar, water, and lime juice together.

Add ginger, garlic, and red pepper flakes and whisk again.

Add 1/2 cup almond butter and combine well.

Divide the dipping sauce into individual dipping ramekins and garnish each one with a fresh cilantro leaf.

Creamy Coconut Noodles

Ingredients

1/2 package of thin rice noodles, prepared

Julienned Vegetables:

1 red pepper

10 snow peas

1 large carrot

1/4 red cabbage

1/4 white cabbage

Garnish

A small handful of fresh mint leaves

A small handful of fresh cilantro leaves

A small handful of fresh basil leaves

1 green onion chopped

1/4 cup of almonds (toasted)

Creamy Coconut Sauce

Ingredients

1 cup of coconut milk

1 tsp tamarind paste

1/2 tsp of grated fresh ginger

1 clove of minced or pressed fresh garlic

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/8 tsp ground coriander

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

2 Tbsp of coconut aminos

Directions

Blend all Creamy Coconut Sauce ingredients together in a high powered blender. Then warm the sauce in a saucepan at medium to high heat.

Toss julienned vegetables in 1/2 of the Creamy Coconut Sauce.

Toss the rice noodles with 1 tablespoon of coconut oil, a pinch of salt, and a squeeze of lime.

Using tongs, take the tossed noodles and place in a neat pile on the plate. Top with vegetables in sauce. Drizzle each plate with the remaining sauce. Top with garnish herbs, green onion, and almonds.

Coconut Mango Cream Pie

Ingredients

Crust:

1 cup shredded coconut

1/2 cup macadamia nuts (soaked, rinsed and drained)

1/2 cup of pitted dates (soaked 10 minutes and then chopped)

1/8 tsp sea salt

Directions

Use a food processor to break down macadamia nuts. Add shredded coconut and salt and pulse a few times to begin combining, then add dates. Continue pulsing until a fine meal consistency is reached.

Scoop out crust mixture in a 9-inch spring-form pan (if you don’t have a spring-form pan, use a pie plate lined with saran wrap). Press the nut mixture firmly into the pan, making sure that the edges are well packed and that the base is relatively even throughout. Set in refrigerator to chill.

Coconut Cream Filling

Ingredients

1 young coconut (drink the water and scrape out the meat) or 1 cup of natural coconut yogurt

1 cup of chopped fresh mango (reserve remaining mango to slice as garnish)

1/4 cup of coconut sugar or natural sweetening syrup of choice

1/8 cup of virgin coconut oil

1/2 tsp fresh vanilla bean

A squeeze of lime

2 Tbsp soy lecithin powder

Directions

Blend all filling ingredients except soy lecithin in a high powered blender until smooth. Once combined, gradually add soy lecithin. Top crust with filling and chill for 1 to 2 hours. Top with shredded coconut and garnish with sliced mango.