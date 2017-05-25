These Frosé & Frozen Cocktails Are Literally Cool 

With temperatures set to hit 30 degrees this weekend, the only drinks worth sipping on are those that are going to at least keep you cool. Forget adding a couple of ice-cubes to your extra glass of rosé, these are the recipes that will keep you refreshed but without loosing any of the alcohol kick. Read on for how to make them...

Strawberry Frosé Recipe (by Muriel’s Kitchen)

Serves: 1 (large)

100ml strawberry puree

50ml gomme syrup

50ml Martini Rosso

50ml of rosé wine

50ml Sangiovese

15 ice cubes

Simply tip into a blender and whizz into a slush.



Strawberries & Cream Iced Tea (by Kanuka)

Spiked ice tea with strawberries and cream for a refreshing summer sip, mixed with rum or your favourite spirit.

Ingredients:

250ml water

1 teaspoon of honey

2 heaped Teaspoons of Kanuka Strawberries and Cream Tea (Double the normal amount put into normal tea.)

4 large ripe strawberries.

A slice of lemon chopped in Half.

3 mint leaves.

2 crushed and chopped mint leaves.

Ice

25ml (one shot) of your choice of rum

Method:

Measure 250ml of cold water; thoroughly mix in a teaspoon of Honey.

Add 4 ripe strawberries chopped, a slice of lemon halved.

3 whole mint leaves and 2 chopped and crushed mint leaves.

Add 2-heaped teaspoons of Kanuka Strawberries and Cream Tea and leave in the fridge for 8 hours.

When ready, pour though a tea strainer saving the some of the strawberries if you like them soaked and add and mix with your choice of rum.

Finish by adding fresh mint and lemon and service with ice.



Ice Lolly Fizz (by The Botanist)

An ice lolly in a glass of Prosecco.

Ingredients:

Melon spritz poptail by LAPP added to a glass of Prosecco

Method:

Put the poptail into 125ml glass of prosecco



Brewin’ Up (by Drake & Morgan)

A refreshing combination of Yakima Red beer, Chamomile & Jasmine teas, sugar and lemon juice.

Ingredients:

50ml Arbikie Kirstie’s Gin

50ml ‘Brew Cordial’ (Meantime Yakima Red, Chamomile & Jasmine teas, sugar, water, citric & malic acid)

12.5ml Lemon Juice

Garnish/Method:

Lemon wedge

Sprig of mint

Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake hard over cubed ice. Strain in to a hi-ball glass filled with cubed ice and garnish with a lemon wedge and a sprig of mint.

Walk About Collins (by Dickie Fitz)

A cooling combination of kiwi, lemon and vodka, finished with ice and soda.

Ingredients:

1 kiwi, finely sliced

50ml of '42 Below' Kiwi Vodka

25ml of lemon Juice

2tbsp of powdered sugar

Soda water

Crushed ice or ice cubes

Method: