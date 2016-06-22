How To Make Rosie Birkett’s Cinnamon + Sugar French Toast Wraps (Yes, Wraps!)

French toast – who doesn’t love tucking into this sweet, sticky breakfast for a lazy Sunday brunch? It’s definitely not one for calorie counters, but honestly, when it tastes this good, who’s keeping track?

Food stylist and writer Rosie Birkett is mixing up the breakfast classic with Mission Deli Wraps, making for a lighter take on the traditional French toast recipe, and the recipe is so easy you can mix them up in less than 15 minutes. YUM!

Tempted? Here’s how to make Rosie Birkett’s cinammon sugared French toast style wraps (plus Rosie’s summer dining hacks)…

Makes: 2, so double the recipe depending on your guests

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes (approx)

You will need…

1 Mission Deli wrap, original

1 tbsp of granulated sugar

1 tsp of cinnamon powder

1 egg

1 tbsp of milk

1 tsp of fresh thyme leaves

2 tbsp of unsalted butter

To serve…

Fresh berries - raspberries, blueberries or caramelised pineapple or peach

Crème fraiche or vanilla ice cream

1 tbsp of maple syrup

How to make…

1. Mix the sugar and cinnamon together. Whisk the egg, thyme leaves and milk together.

2. Fold your wrap into four and cut along the lines into triangles. Melt the butter in a non-stick frying pan large enough to hold the triangles, until bubbling.

3. Brush the wraps on both side with the egg wash and fry in the melted butter until puffed and golden, turning halfway through - about 3 minutes in total.

4. Dust all over with the cinnamon sugar and serve with fresh berries or caramelised fruit and a spoonful of crème fraiche or vanilla ice cream and maple syrup poured over.

