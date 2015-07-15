Wearing A Bra Can Make Your Boobs Saggy?! Erm...

We’re the first to admit that it’d be impossible to imagine life without bras.

What else would we use to give our cleavage a little extra oomph in *that* little black dress on a night out?

Or how else would we ensure our chest stays under control when we’re forced to sprint to catch a train?

For as long as we can remember, we've believed that bras are vital to providing much-needed support.

But, ladies, we’ve just learnt something that has totally contradicted everything we believed to be true.

Well, kind of...

Research by Jean-Denis Rouillon has suggested that going bra-free might actually keep breasts more pert.

Sorry?! Let us explain.

‘Medically, physiologically, anatomically – breasts gain no benefit from being denied gravity. On the contrary, they get saggier with a bra,’ the Frenchman stated.

The sports medicine specialist made this rather bold claim after studying 330 volunteers aged between 18 and 35 over a 15-year period.

Using a slide ruler and a calipher as his tools for measuring, Jean-Dennis reported that women could see up to a 7mm lift in the nipples, in relation to the shoulders, for every year they didn't wear a bra.

Breasts also tended to become firmer, with stretch marks reduced.

One participant in Jean-Dennis' study, which took place at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire in Besancon, has shared her thoughts on the matter.

Although she admits to having reservations initially, Capucine Vercellotti quickly got used to life without an underwire.

'At first, I was a little reluctant to the idea of running without a bra, but I got started and after five minutes, I had no trouble at all,' she said.

But you might want to think twice before racing home to throw away half of the contents of your underwear drawer.

Jean-Dennis did stress that banishing a bra might not be the answer for everyone.

His focus group was relatively young so he's unable to comment on whether the results would be the same with older women.