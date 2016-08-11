How To Get A Core Like A Canoeist: The Ultimate Workout Routine

Core workouts don’t come much tougher than being an Olympic canoeist – here’s how to do it yourself

Looking for a core workout worthy of an Olympian? Here’s how to build up enough strength to handle the hardest slalom and get a core like a canoeist.

1. Sandbell Woodchops: Perform 5x sandbell woodchops to the left by squatting down and holding a sandbell by your right hip rotating up towards the left diagonal, then repeat 5x sandbell woodchops to the right. This movement targets your core, quadriceps and glutes.

Beginner: 5 reps on each side

Intermediate: 8 reps on each side

Advanced: 10 reps on each side

2. Canoe Slams: Begin in a canoe position (on knees sat on heels). Perform a rainbow slam with a sandbell, but aim for the heel of your foot. Twist at the torso more to activate the obliques.

Beginner: 2 sets – 10 reps, 90s rest

Intermediate: 3 sets – 15 reps, 60s rest

Advanced: 4 sets – 20 reps, 45s rest

3. Canoe Overhead Side Bend: Begin in a canoe position (on knees sat on heels). Hold a sandbell over your head with extended arms and perform small and slow lateral side bends. This movement targets your core and triceps.

Beginner: 2 sets – 10 reps, 90s rest

Intermediate: 3 sets – 15 reps, 60s rest

Advanced: 4 sets – 20 reps, 45s rest

4. Kayak Stroke to Overhead: Sit on the floor in a v-sit position with a sandbell overhead. Place the sandbell down to the outside of the hip and return to overhead. The movement is similar to a straight arm Russian twist.

Beginner: 2 sets – 10 reps, 90s rest

Intermediate: 3 sets – 15 reps, 60s rest

Advanced: 4 sets – 20 reps, 45s rest

5. Press and Pass: Working with a partner, begin in a kayak position in a V-sit. One partner uses a sandbell and both press hands overhead and then extend arms forward, throwing sandbell to the partner.

Beginner: 2 sets – 30s work, 30s rest

Intermediate: 3 sets – 15 reps, 60s rest

Advanced: 4 sets – 20 reps, 45s rest

6. Sandbell Steering Wheels: Hold a sandbell in front of your body at shoulder height and rotate it like a steering wheel as fast as you can. Try to rotate the sandbell a full 180 degrees. Ensure that your feet are hip width apart and knees are bent throughout. This movement targets your triceps.

Beginner: 3 sets – 20s work, 40s rest

Intermediate: 4 sets – 30s work, 30s rest

Advanced: 5 sets – 40s work, 20s rest

7. Prone Walkout with Sprinters: Start in a Prone Plank position and perform 10 sprinters driving knees quickly under your chest, then walk hands towards feet keeping your legs relatively straight and stand up. Repeat by walking hands back out to the prone plank position and repeating 10 sprinters. This movement targets your core, hamstrings and glutes.

Advanced Option: Try staying down between walkouts. Tap toes and go again.

8. High Knees with Sandbell Overhead: Extend a sandbell overhead keeping your arms straight and remain in that position throughout. At the same time perform high knee sprints as fast as you can. This movement targets your hamstrings, quadriceps, glutes and triceps.

Beginner: 3 sets – 20s work, 40s rest

Intermediate: 4 sets – 30s work, 30s rest

Advanced: 5 sets – 40s work, 20s rest

Workout provided by Fitness First Master Trainer Amir Khan. This workout has been based on Fitness First’s Team GB Pro Athlete class. To find your nearest Team GB Pro Athlete class visit fitnessfirst.co.uk/classes