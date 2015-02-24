Finders Keepers X Fit: The Workout Gear Everyone Is Talking About

Finders Keepers, the Fashion forward Australian brand is known for its graphic yet contemporary prints, laid back luxe appeal and wearable separates. Fuse this aesthetic with technical fitness fabrics and you have the ultimate work out wardrobe.

Launching in March of this year exclusively to Harrods the range consists of wearable pieces that will add a fashionable edge to your gym closet. Bomber jackets, Bralets, soft jersey pieces and leggings in modern shapes are just a few of the items you will stumble upon in the new collection, most of which have that instantly recognisable Finders Keepers print on them.

Keeping wearability consistent in its fitness range some of the pieces could easily be mixed in with the more relaxed separates of the Finders Keepers main line. Team the bomber jacket with a pair of tailored loose fit trousers for a sports luxe vibe or add a soft jersey t-shirt to a co-ordinating set.

Keeping up with the ever growing and evolving world of Fashion Fit Finders Keepers does not stop at clothing. Keep your eyes peeled for Yoga Mats, Water Bottles and Towels which will soon be added to the collection to create the ultimate fitness and lifestyle range.