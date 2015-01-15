Fare Healthy Or Not Fare Healthy? That is the Question...

Festivals are starting early this year and here is the perfect one for January... Nutritious food and fitness all in one at Fare Healthy.

If 'Eat. Sleep. Train. Repeat' is your mantra for the New Year (plus trying to fit in work, family, and a social life, obvs) then the Fare Healthy 1-day festival on 24th January might just be the thing to inspire you. We’ve had it with chocolate and we want to have a few months of respite before the onslaught of the first Cadbury's Crème egg. This is the sort of social event and festival that is allowed in January.

Bespoke health food delivery company, Peardrop London will be joining forces with Paradise by Way of Kensal Green, perennial favourite to Daisy Lowe and Suki Waterhouse, to bring you a health, food and fitness hub for the day. This could be just what you need to keep the momentum of those New Year's resolutions going. A whole day to celebrate all things healthy and wellness-related.

For foodies, there will be a series of lectures and demonstrations throughout the day from some of the hippest health food experts around right now, including Ella Woodward from Deliciously Ella (have you tried her Sweet Potato Brownies?), The Hemsley and Hemsley sisters, Jasmine and Melissa, and Alkaline Diet expert, Honestly Healthy's Natasha Corrett. They will be on hand with a host of others to share their recipes, answer questions and offer tips and advice.

After trying out all that delicious food you may want to burn off a few calories with one of the many classes available, including some of the hottest new exercise trends. How about trying a session with Russell Bateman, the man behind supermodel regime Skinny Bitch Collective, or a Beyoncé-inspired dance workshop from FRAME or some Vinyasa Flow Yoga?

The event is running from 9.30am to 6pm. Tickets are available on the website, and General Admission is £10 but it's £17 if you want to take part in one of the sessions.

If something is booked up, don’t panic there will still be plenty to eat, drink, see and do on the day.

See you there. We’ll be the ones eating our way through the day (it’s all healthy so we can), wearing trainers and thinking about doing some exercise. (Yep, we genuinely mean it this time…)