Vegan Celebrities: Look Who’s Ditched The Dairy

Vegan celebrities are loud and proud with their dairy-free diets – catch up on who’s swapped the beef steak for bean burgers right here

Vegans – hippy-dippy hemp wearers who only eat leaves, right? Hate to break it to you, but you’re oh so wrong. Whether they’re animal activists or just looking for a healthier lifestyle, the A-list are turning vegan and they’re not afraid to shout about it.

Beyoncé dropped the v-bomb when she launched her vegan food delivery service, 22 Days Nutrition, earlier this year, after she and Jay Z turned vegan (even if only for 22 days at a time) in 2013. Based on the idea that it takes 21 days to break a bad habit, Queen Bey and her trainer cooked up a vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free and non-GMO (wowzer) diet plan to turn subscribers on to a plant-based lifestyle.

Ellie Goulding has been vegetarian since 2013, but made the switch to veganism last year and has been raving about it on Instagram ever since. You can find her posting pro-vegan t-shirts, gooey vegan ‘chocolate’ cakes and veggie Sunday roasts - our mouthes are watering. Ellie has said that her weakness is “a cheese plate with fruit” (we feel that pain), but that she feels “leaner and healthier” overall.

If you don’t already know what a vegan diet means, we’ll break it down for you. There’s no eggs, milk, honey, butter and, hardest of all, no cheese. This is a dairy-free diet for the dedicated - no honey either. Basically, if it was made by or via an animal, it’s a no-go for vegans. Veganism is a step up from a vegetarian lifestyle, which avoids all meat and fish. No, veggies can’t eat fish – that’s a pescetarian! If you're wondering how this affects your wardrobe, we've knocked up a handy guide to vegan shopping, including where to shop, what to avoid (and why).

