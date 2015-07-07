Looking For A Workout That Doesn’t Feel Like Exercise? We Might Just Have The Answer

Need to exercise but hate the gym? We’ve found a calorie-burning way to work up a sweat that doesn’t even feel like exercise, and it might surprise you…

The gym isn’t for everyone – let’s face it, not all of us are racing out the door at 5am in our sports gear, and weekends are for brunches, not crunches. But it’s a fact of life that getting sweaty is good for you, and at some point you’re going to have to find a fitness plan that works for you.

If you’re in the market for a serious calorie burner without the gym membership, we might just have found the ultimate non-workout-workout to get you toning up without even realising it. It might sound surprising at first, but trust us, this is a no-brainer – the laser game you used to play when you were younger is actually a killer cardio workout, and you can burn up to 300 calories in a 40 minute session. Count us in. No genuinely, count us in - because we tried it ourselves at InStyle, and we had the aching thighs the next day to prove it.

Laser Tag is great for working up a serious sweat, and the harder you play, the harder you workout. We went to a place called Star Command Laser Tag in London's uber cool Whitechapel, and nope we didn't care when the 13 year old boys going in after us siniggered at our flatforms a bit. Exercise might have been the last thing on our minds when entering the arena (we admit, things do feel a bit Hunger Games as that grate goes up…), but all that ducking, squatting and hiding from your opponents is a good core muscle exercise. A rising heart rate is also a sign of a great cardio workout too, so embrace the fear of opponents around every corner and think of the benefits.

The upper body can also benefit from your Laser Tag kit. That plastic gun isn’t exactly a dumbbell, but holding the weapon at the best shooting angle can be the quickest way to tone up arms and shoulders, and can even tone your belly.

If working out isn’t working for you, do you need any more encouragement to head to Star Command Laser Tag?! Grab your team and get shooting!

