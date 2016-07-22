The 11 Best Etsy Sellers To Add To Your Basket This Weekend

Etsy is a goldmine (if you know where to look)

Etsy: you’re either already an addict, or just an innocent shopper waiting to be converted. The curated site has everything from skinny rings to vegan skull candles, covering home, fashion, beauty, stationery and more. But if the thought of wading through every single seller is a little overwhelming, the Etsy awards have picked out the top 6 sellers from across each category (and we’ve thrown in our favourites for good measure). Get ready to spend…

People’s Choice: Sincerely Louise

If you’re an Etsy user already, you’ll know Louise from her genius knitted animal heads. Buy a ready-made knitted deer to hand over your fireplace, or knit your own on Louise’s faux taxidermy tiger rug. She also does hats, scarves and tiny, tiny toys.

Home & Living: Estampe & Co

Wallpaper addicts, French artist-designers Loic and Anne-Sophie are about to become your new Etsy obsession. Look closer at their graphic peel and stick wallpapers, prints and borders to see the unexpected details, like a ladies’ faces and neon green monkeys made into abstract prints. Use for walls or general upcycling.

Fashion & Acessories: Pluck’d Designs

We never thought we’d be so excited about reflective wool. Saffie Pluck makes knitted urban wear, great for cyclists or anyone who wants to feel a bit more visible in this big scary world. There are clutch bags, snoods, baby clothes and even a hanging planter.

Retail Star: Yvonne Ellen

Love vintage homeware with an edge? Yvonne Ellen is all about polkadot crockery splattered with rainbow bright bees, sausage dogs and pineapple prints. Those Prosecco and Gin teacups are crying for, well, prosecco. And gin.

New Talent: Featheroak

Etsy jewelry is known for being delicately dainty (and exactly the kind of thing you can stack on your fingers and wrists every single day), and Featheroak are no exception. Sapphire, sea glass and quartz rings are banded on gold, silver and rose gold. We’ll take them all.

Kids & Baby: Button and Blue

Etsy baby sellers have definitely been influenced by Prince George when it comes to their cute knitted cardigans and mittens. They’ve even got clouds on them! Whether you’re expecting, have kids or just want to prepare for any potential future children (…is that weird?), we are very much into the pom-pom pocket detailing.

InStyle also loves…

1. OHNORachio: hand-illustrated notebooks, cards and cute moon pin cushions

2. Merci Maman: handmade charm necklaces, bracelets and cufflinks with a speedy personalisation service

3. Boka Print: personalised prints (but the cool kind), based on book covers, film posters and train signs

4. Paper Fudge: planning a wedding? Paper Fudge’s calendar Save The Dates, vinyl invitations and clipboard prints are CUTE

5. Etta Arlene: candles and lip balms emblazoned with non-basic slogans (think ‘killin’ it’ and ‘treat yo’self’)

