InStyle's Food Writer Elly Pear Reveals Her Christmas Party Hangover Cure

Feeling the sting from the night before? No need to fret, our favourite food writer/cafe owner Elly Pear is here to help you get back on your feet after that big night...

A healthy hangover breakfast needs to be, essentially, three things: quick, delicious and full of ingredients that will sort you right out. You’ll feel rancid, mainly due to dehydration and the fact that your body is desperately trying to process all the alcohol you poured into it the night before. Do yourself a favour and make this big green smoothie to get you back on your feet. Drink lots of water and/or coconut water as well, and you’ll feel better soon – I promise! The smoothie is full of goodness, contains three servings of fruit and veg, and is less than 250 calories to boot.

Hangover-Busting Smoothie

Makes 1 serving

What you will need...

2 bananas (approx 200g in total)

60g fresh spinach, washed thoroughly

2 tbsp natural live yogurt

4 ice cubes

1.5cm root ginger, peeled and grated

1 tsp runny honey

1.Simply throw everything into your blender and blitz until totally smooth (you might want earplugs to do this. Alternatively, get someone else to do it for you while you mumble directions from your bed).

2. Sip feebly through a straw (almost possible while still horizontal), then feel smug that you resisted a massive fry-up.

