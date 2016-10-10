Egg Recipes: The Yummiest Dishes For Breakfast, Lunch And Dinner

Egg recipes for every occasion, whether you’re brunching, lunching or just a pit peckish

Egg recipes that aren’t just dippy eggs and soldiers? From Asian-inspired laksa dishes to one-pot baked eggs that are perfect for an Instagrammable brunch, this is your one-stop shop for every egg recipe you could ever need. You’re welcome…

Seb Holmes’ Smoked Salmon Laksa With Soft Boiled Egg

Top egg tip: Seb always cooks his eggs in salted water, then removes from the boiling hot water into ice cold water with a splash of olive oil. If you then peel the eggs in the water the oil gets between the shell and the flesh making them easy to peel.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Serves: 2

You will need…

300g red curry paste

100ml cooking oil

1 tbsp mild curry powder

2 British Lion eggs

1 tbsp brown soft sugar

2 tbsp fish sauce

200ml fish stock

400ml coconut cream

300g smoked salmon, roughly chopped into bite sized pieces

1 small handful coriander

3 tbsp peanuts, lightly crushed in a pestle and mortar

300g vermicelli noodles, blanched in boiling water and refreshed in cold water

1 lime

How to make…

1. Fry the curry paste in the oil and then add the curry powder. Fry for eight to ten minutes, moving all the time.

2. Soft boil and peel your eggs - an average sized egg takes five minutes cooking time on a rolling boil. Once peeled, leave them aside at room temperature.

3. Add the sugar into the paste and continue to cook for two minutes until the paste goes darker, then add the fish sauce and the fish stock and bring back to the boil.

4. Once boiling, add the coconut cream and bring to a simmer. Check seasoning as you may wish for a little more sugar or fish sauce to taste.

5. Lastly drop the smoked salmon into the curry and serve in a bowl with the cooked noodles. Pour the hot curry over the noodles to heat them.

6. Garnish with a sprinkle of coriander, crushed peanuts, the soft boiled eggs ripped in half and dribbling into the curry and a wedge of lime to squeeze over for freshness.

Seb Holmes’ Egg-Topped Smokey Aubergine Salad

This salad is a perfect accompaniment to a barbecue and also delicious served with steamed jasmine rice. Thai purple aubergine is thinner and easier to grill evenly in a short time - large aubergine can be used, but it may need to be cooked a little longer.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Serves: 2

You will need…

For the salad

2 Thai purple aubergines

2 medium British Lion eggs

A handful of mint, picked and torn in half with fingers

A handful of coriander, picked and washed.

100g Thai shallots, peeled and sliced thinly (banana shallots chopped thinly can be used instead)

20g Jasmine Rice

For the dressing

4 limes, juiced

4 tbsp fish sauce (soy sauce if vegetarian)

4 tbsp tamarind water

2 tbsp caster sugar

1 mandarin, juiced (clementine will work too)

½ tbsp chilli powder (a little less if you don’t like heat)

How to make…

1. Make the dressing by mixing together all the ingredients.

2. Light up the BBQ and allow the coals to turn white, or heat up a griddle pan on a high heat on the hob.

3. Place the aubergines directly on the coals or on the griddle pan and allow to char, turning them over occasionally until they are soft to the touch. Then remove from the heat and leave to cool. If the skins are really charred peel the aubergines but if they are just caramelised leave them on. Cut the cooked aubergine into big chunks and place in a bowl.

4. Fry the jasmine rice in a dry pan until golden. Then grind in a pestle and mortar or in a food processor until you have a fine powder.

5. Toss together the aubergine, herbs and shallots.

6. Bring a pan of salted water to a rolling simmer, then stir to create a whirlpool. Crack an egg into the middle and cook for four minutes or until the white is cooked and the yolk is still soft. Then remove from the pan with a slotted spoon.

7. Dress the salad with your dressing and place on a plate then top with your poached egg, a sprinkling of toasted rice and a pinch of salt on the egg yolk.

Seb Holmes’ Braised Pork Parlow With Runny Eggs

To stop the pork from getting tough, cook it slowly.

Prep Time: 1 hour

Cooking Time: 2.5 hours

Serves: 6

You will need…

1 Pork shin, around 1.5kg, bone and skin removed

10 garlic cloves

3 tbsp ginger, peeled and roughly chopped

1 tsp ground white pepper

Table salt

A handful of coriander (picked and washed)

2 bay leaves

100ml oyster sauce

200ml sweet soy

2 tbsp brown sugar

100ml fish sauce

1 litre chicken stock

6 medium British Lion eggs

100ml vegetable oil

How to make…

1. Firstly blanch the pork shin in simmering water to remove any inequalities within the meat. To do this place the shin in cold, salted water and slowly bring to the boil. Once starting to bubble, simmer the meat until it is cooked throughout without boiling too hard (about one hour).

2. Next make the paste. In a pestle and mortar add the garlic, ginger and white pepper and pound to a paste, use some coarse sea salt as an abrasive if necessary. Fry the paste in the oil, moving constantly until it is golden brown. Then add the stock, fish sauce, sugar, sweet soy, sugar, bay leaves and oyster sauce.

3. Next add the blanched pork shin and leave on a medium heat with a lid on the pot for two to three hours. By this time the meat should fall off the bone and the sauce should be loose but rich in taste, almost like a broth. At this stage add the eggs and soft boil in the sauce for five minutes, then remove and peel the shell.

4. Serve the pork parlow with rice and some of the sauce topped with coriander and the soft boiled egg on top oozing into the broth.

Seb Holmes’ Egg, Cucumber And Shrimp Soup

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 2

You will need…

600ml vegetable stock

1/2 cucumber (peeled, sliced into 3cm thick rough cubes)

12 shrimp, de-veined, peeled and cleaned

3 tbsp light soy sauce

½ tbsp dark brown sugar

1 small pinch ground white pepper

2 beaten British Lion eggs

Fried garlic (either buy from a shop or just lightly fry sliced garlic in vegetable oil)

1 small handful Thai basil (normal basil also works fine)

2 British Lion eggs (optional – for topping)

How to make…

1. In a pan add the stock, soy sauce, white pepper, sugar and cucumber and bring to the boil. Cook gently for a few minutes to soften the cucumber.

2. Next add the shrimp and continue to cook until they are cooked throughout.

3. Spin the mixture and crack two eggs into the soup causing them to scramble as they enter the moving soup.

4. At the same time add the remaining eggs to a pan of simmering water and soft boil for five minutes, then remove and peel the shell.

5. Rip the egg in half and add to the soup along with a handful of fresh Thai basil and crispy garlic and serve. Adjust seasoning if needed to suit your own taste.

Elly Pear’s Italian Style Baked Egg

Easy and quick, this is the perfect weeknight supper or great weekend brunch dish. Dip in toasted wholemeal pitas, or add roasted red peppers and wilted spinach.

Serves: 1

You will need…

½ tsp (2.5ml) olive oil

100g tinned cherry tomatoes

1 tsp finely chopped fresh red chilli

1 clove garlic, crushed or very finely chopped

1 medium egg (Elly uses Burford Browns for their amazing orange yolks and incredible flavour)

30ml semi skimmed milk

5g finely grated fresh Parmesan

2tbsp fresh basil leaves (use the smaller leaves from a bunch)

How to make…

1. Preheat the oven to 180C.

2. Put the olive oil into a small saucepan and warm through. Add the chilli and garlic and soften over a low/medium heat, being careful not to burn the garlic. After about 4 minutes, add the tomatoes and crush gently against the side of the pan with your spoon, just to break them down a little. Stir well and continue to cook for about 6 more minutes.

3. Tip the entire contents of the pan into a small ovenproof dish, making sure you scrape every last bit out.

4. Crack the egg on top of the tomato mixture. Pour the milk on top of the egg and then top with the cheese and season well with black pepper and Maldon salt. Bake for about 10 to 12 minutes until the white is set.

5. Remove from the oven and leave for a couple of minutes. It’s going to be incredibly hot and tastes better once it’s cooled down a tiny bit. Top with the basil. Serve!

Seb Holmes' recipes are courtesy of eggrecipes.co.uk