6 Instagrams To Follow To ACTUALLY Learn Something From

6 Instagrams To Follow To ACTUALLY Learn Something From
by: Rebecca Gillam
17 May 2016

Laters, selfies and sun salutations! Here's where to get a little education on fashion, film, fishes (and more) while you scroll…

We all do it, in pretty much every spare minute of the day — that infinite scroll steals hours of our life… A cute dog being washed in a sink, a dreamy bathroom with a freestanding bath, a hilarious Donald Trump meme, a colourful breakfast idea you’d never have time to make. But imagine if you could get something positive from this perusing?!

Like the Insta-equivalent of a TED Talk, here are the Instagram accounts to follow for fun facts on your phone…

1. Reference Bank

Described in its blurb as ‘a tool to widen your creative references & expand your practice’, Reference Bank is a cool account with a lot of information with every picture, ranging from art and photography to fashion and film.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BFdZbVTPDSX/

• Ewen Spencer, Brandy & Coke, from a personal photo series that documented the UK Garage scene in London and became the backbone of research for a Channel 4 film • @referencebank X @jennbyrne_ Jenn Byrne is Head of Video at Dazed Media, where she oversees strategy for video across all titles including Dazed, AnOther, and AnOther Man. Her career has seen her commission and produce some of the most original films across music, art, fashion and documentary in recent years, working with a broad range of directors and production companies, internationally. Commercially, developing and producing one-off videos and series ideas with brands such as Nike, Ford, Belstaff, Samsung, Converse, The British Council and General Motors. Working with broadcast partners on original TV series, such as Music Nation and Random Acts on Channel 4. Jen previously worked as an Executive Producer at Blink Productions and Senior Press Officer, at Institute of Contemporary Arts, London. Thanks for sharing your refs Jen 👌. #dazed #anothermagazine #dazedmedia #jenbyrne #film #media #video #documentary @dazed @ewenspencer #brandyandcoke #ukgarage #photography

A post shared by R E F E R E N C E B A N K (@referencebank) on

 

2. And Other Histories

About ‘madness, sex, death and the freakish’, this account is as intriguing and addictive as you can imagine. Covering art, history and literature, it takes you to museums, galleries and book shops all over the world.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BFUYdVWTLPG/

Immaculate Conception, Guido Reni, 1627. Currently living at @metmuseum. Reni's stunning painting, which shows the Virgin Mary standing on a slither of crescent moon, represents the then highly controversial topic of the Virgin's immaculate conception. Often misunderstood as a religious doctrine that explains the conception of Christ, the doctrine of immaculate conception believes that the Virgin was conceived without original sin, unlike all other humans. Debated for centuries between different popes and religious factions, these themes were extremely popular in 17th century religious works, particularly in Seville, Spain, by painters such as Velazquez. Reni's work is one of a disparate scattering of Italian paintings, that grappled with the subject. Iconography and issues that discuss the Virgin Mary - Marian representations - are vast in Catholic imagery, and this is just one of a fascinating array of subjects that inspire and transfix. Other dogmas of 'Mariology' include her Virginity, her as the Mother of God and her Assumption into Heaven. #guidoreni #madonna #virgin #catholicart #seville #rome #themet #immaculateconception #mariology #mary #arthistory

A post shared by @and.other.histories on

 

3. FJ Daily News

Fuck Jerry isn’t known for being that serious about anything, but as well as a penchant for memes, Elliot Tebele has a new Instagram with bitesize news updates.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BFUnJ5WuwGO/

 

4. National Geographic

It’s a no brainer — the best of the best when it comes to wildlife photographers, plus explanations and facts in the captions, as well as links to the photographers own feeds… There’s a LOT of hours to be spent scrolling.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BFemdUHoVQN/

Photo by @BrianSkerry. A group of whale sharks feed off the coast of Isla Mujres, Mexico. Despite the size of these massive creatures, very little is known about their habits and behavior. For example, although the typical lifespan of a whale shark is suspected to be around 70 years, no mating or pupping of these animals has ever been observed. Typically, whale sharks are not found in waters colder than 72° F, allowing for the most common sightings to occur in the deep blue waters of the tropics. To learn more about whale sharks and other marine wildlife, follow @BrianSkerry on Instagram. @natgeocreative @thephotosociety #whale #shark #vulnerable #conservation #fish # #food #mexico #photooftheday #conservation #cute #animals #preservation #nationalgeographic #NatGeoOceansDay

A post shared by National Geographic (@natgeo) on

 

5. Milkwood

An excellent feed about all areas of ‘liking like it matters’, including mushroom cultivation, foraging and growing stuff — with handy tips if you fancy a little break from city lyf.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BFddewhF3yI/

 

6. NOAA Fisheries

Fan of fish? This feed is about science-based conservation for sustainable living marine resources and healthy ecosystems but it’s not boring (if that’s what you’re thinking) — loads of fun seal pictures, as well as eco news and goings-on.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BEeR-EJP73a/

More Lifestyle

See All Latest News
 
Back to Top