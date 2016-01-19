The 12 Most Shocking Facts We Learnt From Cowspiracy

Have you watched it yet? This is why you should - tonight...

Considering the controversial topic of Cowspiracy, it's pretty surprising not more people have heard about it. In fact, unless you've asked a vegan (or vegetarian, or peskatarian) why they've chosen a meat-free life, in the past few years, it's quite likely you may not have heard of it at all.

BUT, we all should have heard about it and watched it.

The documentary, which explores the impact of animal agriculture on the environment, was produced and directed in 2014 by Kip Andersen and Keegan Kuhn and, after a year of needing to buy it or attend a viewing, a new cut, executive-produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, is available on Netflix (so now there’s no excuse!).

As well as revealing the negative effects causes by animal agriculture are FAR greater than are widely-known, Kip also films the world’s biggest enviromentmental organisations – like Greenpeace, Sierra Club, Surfrider Foundation and Rainforest Action Network - keeping the stats under wraps. He then goes on a mission - against warnings - to find out why, and to do his best to bring what's really happening to the masses.

Here are some of the most shocking things we learnt...

1. While 13% of global greenhouse gas emissions are caused by transport (including road, rail, air and marine), a whopping 51% are from livestock and their byproducts.

2. One hamburger takes 660 gallons to make, which is the equivalent of showering for two months.

3. The meat and dairy industries used 1/3 of earth's fresh water.

4. 1-2 acres of rainforest are cleared every second.

5. 91% of Amazon destruction is caused by animal agriculture.

6. A plant-based diet (a.k.a vegan) cuts your carbon footprint by 50%.

7. Every minute, 7 million pounds of excrement are produced by animals raised for food in the US.

8. Livestock covers 45% of the earth's TOTAL land.

9. To feed one person for one year, a meat eater needs 18 times as much land as a vegan person.

10. 1.5 acres of land can be used to make 37000 pounds of plant-based food or just 375 pounds of meat.

11. For every 1 pound of fish caught, 5 pounds of unintended marine species are caught and discarded as by-kill.

12. 110 animal and insect species are lost every day from rainforest destruction.

(Stats from herohealthroom.com / cowspiracy.com/facts / cowspiracy.com/infographic)



Pretty crazy stuff, huh? And that's not all of it (by FAR)... Want to watch the full documentary? You can find it of Netflix (and then go Vegan).