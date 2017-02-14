These Dating Duos Will Give You Serious #CoupleGoals

Four London based couples on where and what they eat...

TV presenter Laura Jackson and photographer Jon Gorrigan

Go-to place for date night?

Our very first date was at The Charles Lamb in Islington. I bought Jon a lottery ticket as an ice-breaker and we had shots. Real classy. Now we go to Morito on Exmouth Market. We always order the patron peppers, the tortilla and the aubergine.

Fave romantic bar?

We often have a spritz at Bar Italia before dinner in town. But there is something really romantic about sitting at the counter in any restaurant. We love the Palomar and Barrafina.

What’s on your Sunday lunch menu?

Mexican! Jon makes the guacamole and I’ll make everything else. Normally some slow roasted meat, with pineapple salsa and tacos.

Your next British weekend country escape?

Coombeshead farm, the new hotel and farm by April Bloomfield in Cornwall. The food has had great reviews!

It’s Christmas Day, what are you cooking?

I love making celeriac remoulade. We really go to town at Christmas and both travel home about 2 stone heavier.

Blogger Alex Stedman (@TheFrugality) and director/videographer Chris O’Donnell

Go-to pub for a lazy Sunday?

The Trafalgar in Tooting has been refurbished and does a mean roast dinner. Centrally, I've just discovered The Grazing Goat in Marylebone and now recommend it to everyone.

Your pre-payday and post payday treat?

You can't beat Franco Manca for pizza price and taste. For a blow out? We try and go to Roka at least once a year. We love sitting at the bar and watching all the action.

Best British seaside haunts?

We had the most incredible breakfast spread at The Reading Rooms in Margate. It is only served to your room. And for dinner, we had fishy snacks and gin and tonics at Hantverk & Found. They just served us what they had, which I kind of enjoyed.

Secret spot for picnic?

Morden Manor Park. It's right by the tube stop so feels really urban but inside it's a National Trust park and is really stunning.

Festive faves?

We went to India last December and are thinking about disappearing again this year. So it might be curry for Christmas again.

Fashion designer Rejina Pyo and Chef Jordan Bourke

Your go-to place for a date night?

The Palomar just off Shaftsbury Avenue, or its sister restaurant The Barbary in Neals Yard. We always sit at the bar and chat to the chefs. And we always order the kubaneh bread, deconstructed kebab and Josperised aubergine.

Where will we find you on a Sunday?

At The Bull and Last in Hampstead for its simple but delicious food and its proximity to the park to walk it all off.

Where’s good for a midweek drink?

Damson and Co in Soho is good for a relaxed glass of wine, and the enormous window is a great spot for people watching.

You’ve got friends coming round for pre-dinner drinks. What are you mixing?

A classic Americano with campari, vermouth and soda. Jordan and I host Korean supper clubs and they are always a favourite!

Weekend escape?

The Gunton Arms, where one would be forgiven for never leaving the bedroom and roll top bath tub, except for the incredible food downstairs! The butter lobster is insane!

What’s on your Christmas day menu?

This year we are going completely off piste and cooking whole roast salmon, and sea bass marinated in Korean flavours. We will still have some traditional roast veggies, but also are planning some big abundant grain salads, to keep things a bit lighter and more fragrant. And for dessert Jordan's chocolate and hazelnut tart is the best.

Guardian Cook Editor Mina Holland and composer/sound designer Freddie Webb

Friday night date spot?

We've temporarily been living near Hampstead, which has a wonderful yakitori restaurant called Jin Kichi. Miso aubergine, Japanese pickles, seaweed salad, avocado maki and grilled black cod with rice are our go-tos. And beer, of course. It's untrendy, very local and feels authentic.

Go-to Sunday pub?

The Southampton Arms in Kentish Town for the brilliant rotating roster of craft beers and mad ciders, the pork buns, colourful characters, and complete lack of charm with which everything is served.

Where’s good for a midweek drink?

Quo Vadis in Soho is definitely our go-to for negronis and greasy nibbles – it has a home away from home feel.

Fave romantic bar?

Noble Rot on Lamb's Conduit Street. They have a knockout wine list.

Best budget restaurant and best blow out treat?

The Moorish Lounge in Norbury in Streatham, for tagine, BYOB, low lighting, and a backdrop of Moroccan music and hookah smoking. It's mega.Blow out treat? Not that they happen often, but one of Simon Rogan's restaurants probably - L'Enclume in the Lake District or Fera at Claridges.

Best British seaside haunt?

We go to the Cley Smokehouse in Norfolk and buy dressed crab, mackerel and crevettes, then eat them with boiled new potatoes, mayonnaise and lemon, and wash this all down with some local beer from Yetman's.

Country escape?

Hay-on-Wye, where we stay in a B&B called the Bear. Last time we went to Wright's Food Emporium in Carmarthenshire (aka the middle of nowhere) which blew our minds. Also Bruton in Somerset, where we stay and eat At The Chapel.

What’s on your Christmas day menu?

Turkey. Freddie's roast potatoes. Savoy cabbage with caraway seed. Carrots with bacon. Raw shredded sprouts with orange and hazelnuts. Bread sauce from a packet. Colman's mustard galore and a shedload of gravy.

