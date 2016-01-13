VIDEO: 3 Ways To Get A Strong, Toned Body - Without Leaving The House

If you want to get fit at home but don’t have much time, we’ve got three exercises to build a strong core, and tone your bum and arms...

Hands up who finds it hard to squeeze in the time for a bit of exercise here and there? Don’t panic! We’re here to help with these super-quick exercises that will work your body hard in record time. The best bit? None of them require any equipment, so you can do them at home, too. Easy.



Our handy videos show you exactly how to do this exclusive workout, devised by fitness consultant and personal trainer Dominic Hall. And once you’ve mastered the basic moves, you can try the hard versions for maximum impact.

Good luck!

1. ARMS: press up plank with arm lift and rotation

Get into a plank position and engage your abs (pull your tummy in). Be careful not to arch your lower back. Make sure your hands are aligned under your shoulders, slightly wider than chest width apart. Lift one arm off the floor straight in front of you until parallel with the floor. Ensure that your hips do not move, and keep engaging those abs. Replace the arm. Then lift and rotate the same arm until it is vertical and allow your body and feet to follow, pushing your standing arm into the floor. Repeat with the other arm. Do three sets of 8.

HARD VERSION

As above, but replace the first arm lift with a press up.



2. CORE: side plank

Place your elbow under your shoulder to support you and lift your hips up. Make sure your shoulder, hip and ankle should are aligned and your belly button pulled in. Flex your feet. Lift your top arm until it is vertical. Hold this position for as long as possible.

HARD VERSION

As above but slowly lower the hip nearest to the floor down a few inches, then lift up to the engaged position of your side plank.

Then lift the top leg a few inches and replace.

Do three sets of 15 on each side.

3. BUM: hip extension

Lie on the floor with your knees bent and your arms by your side. Engage your abs and ensure your back is flat on the floor. Lift your toes. Drive your hips up towards the ceiling. At the top of the lift contract your glutes (squeeze your bum). Slowly lower to the floor. Do three sets of 15

HARD VERSION

Same as before, but extend one leg straight in the air, keeping both knees level.

Repeat with the other leg.

All products featured in the video are from the Spring GapFit range, available at selected Gap stores and gap.co.uk

Exercises devised by fitness consultant and personal trainer Dominic Hall (your-fitness.co.uk)