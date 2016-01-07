Kale Chips And How To Quit: The Most Googled New Year’s Resolutions Are…

Looks like January is all about getting in to the gym and out of that job if these Google resolutions are anything to go by…

How are your New Year’s resolutions going? Whether you’re trying to stick to a regular fitness regime (us too) or making an effort to spend more time with your family, there’s one person we turn to when we’re feeling a little unsure - Google.

Google has rounded up the top ten aspirational searches we make around January 1st, and they say a lot about our resolutions. From kale chips to how to quit, we answer Google’s top resolution searches right here.



1. How to get rid of stress

There are a million ways to relieve stress, from natural remedies, meditation practices and just slowing yourself down. As a quick fix, we suggest just concentrating on your breathing – make deep, equal breaths through your nose. Inhale for a count of four, then exhale for the same. This should lower your blood pressure, increase focus and calm your stress.

2. How to make kale chips

Kale chips are super quick and simple to make. Use a knife to cut the leaves away from the stems, then tear the kale leaves into bite sized pieces. Wash and thoroughly dry the torn leaves, before drizzling with olive oil and seasoning. Pop them in the oven for 15 minutes on Gas Mark 2 (300 ºF).

3. How much water should I drink to lose weight?

Whether or not you’re trying to shift some weight, drinking enough water is great for your overall health; two litres is the recommended amount for women. While there’s no magic number to help you lose weight, drinking plenty can stop you from overeating, and distracts you from foods or drinks that could be bad for you.

4. How to write a resignation letter

No matter how much you hate your current workplace, keep your resignation professional. Address your letter to the relevant person, state the position you’re resigning from and from what date. Secondly, it’s a good idea to thank your current employer for your time with them. Lastly, outline how you’ll assist the transition in the office, such as leaving a detailed handover. Now, dress for the job you really want!

5. How to cook lentils

If you’re going vegan for new year, lentils are a cupboard staple that you’d better get acquainted with. Buying them dried and in bulk (check out the Indian foods section in your local supermarket) will get you the cheapest prices. To cook, quickly bring a pan of lentils to boil, then reduce the heat and cook for 25-30 minutes.

6. How to cook cabbage

You’re going to have to be a bit more specific on this one, but we can tell you how to cook basic boiled cabbage no problem. First of all, make sure you take out the tough bit in the centre of the cabbage. Then, chop or slice the cabbage, and boil for 5-10 minutes. Drain, and serve!

7. How to write a letter of recommendation

If you’re not sure how to go about this, first of all explain how you know the candidate and for how long, and state your name and job title. Secondly, try and prove that the candidate matches up to the job requirements. Reference any accomplishments the candidate achieved at your organisation, and finally, state that you would hire the candidate again.

8. How to cook collard greens

Even we had to Google this one. These high calium, iron and fibre greens are so good for you, so prepare them by washing the leaves, using salt as an abrasive. Remove the stems. Add the greens to a pan of boiling water, and cook for about 10 minutes until tender. Then, heat oil in a saucepan, and cook the greens for one minute.

9. How to steam broccoli

This is so easy you’ll kick yourself. First, wash and chop the broccoli into even, medium sized florets. Put the florets into a steamer or colander with a lid, and place them over a pan of boiling water for 5-10 minutes. Done!

10. How to crochet a beanie

We could try and explain this one, but we're going to hand this over to YouTube...