Forget Tough Mudder... We've Found A 5K Run That's Actually Fun...

Fancy a little more colour in your life? Join InStyle's resident fitness fanatic Elise Hall on Sunday 12th June for the Color Run 2016, a 5K that’s sure to put a smile on your face...

What’s all the fuss about?

The Color Run, presented by Skittles, is a 5K with a difference. When it comes to running, I hate to say it, but nothing makes me smile more then beating my personal best. But when I heard about The Color Run it made me think… what about a run that was less about the competition and more about taking part?

This 5K is less about beating your personal best, more about having fun along the way - and, of course, reaching the end with a smile on your face.

There are no stopwatches or timers on the route, but instead every kilometre is a different colour zone. Each runner, walker - or however you feel like completing the course! - starts in a white t-shirt, so by the end it's pretty much impossible to not be covered in colour. And what better way then to enjoy each kilometre milestone then with a shower of happiness in every colour of the rainbow?!

It’s selfie central – and lets face it we all love a good selfie – and what better way to capture your pictures than in a kaleidoscope of colour? You'll grab some amazing snaps at the finish courtesy of the timed colour throws, which send up paint and literally colour the skies. Then it's time for the real fun to begin. The epic Finish Festival - with DJs, MCs and even more color - means this really is the happiest 5K going.

At the start finish lines, Color Run MCs will be hurling out incredible merchandise to ensure you look and feel the part. Socks, tutus, sunglasses – the more colorful the better.

The Color Run is the perfect event for all ages and abilities – you can run with friends, family or even colleagues. It's time to forget about the pace and enjoy the ride, so leave your watches at home. All you need is a good attitude and an open mind. And be prepared to have at least a little fun!

For more infor, visit The Color Run UK Facebook page www.facebook.com/TheColorRunUK, the website www.TheColorRun.co.uk, follow on Twitter using #Happiest5k and on Instagram with @TheColorRunGBR.

Join in the chat using #ColourMeHappy and #Happiest5K