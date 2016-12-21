4 Cointreau Cocktails Recipes That’ll Impress Your Pals This Christmas

Christmas is finally here. It felt like a long time coming, right? But we made it. So, grab some pals, put Mariah’s All I Want For Christmas on a loop and shake up one of these delicious Christmas cocktails.

There’s a Cointreau-based concoction for everyone. There’s a refreshing, zingy one, a sweet one, a classic one and the one that’ll warm your cockles after that Christmas Eve every-single-train-is-delayed trek home.

And the best part? These cocktail recipes are easy. All it takes is a stir, a shake and you’ll be sipping on liquid joy in a jiffy.

Cointreau Fizz Cucumber And Basil

50 ml Cointreau

20 ml freshly squeezed lime juice

3 cm fresh cucumber

4 fresh basil leaves

50 ml soda water

In a Boston shaker glass: muddle the cucumber dices with basil leaves, add Cointreau and lime juice. Fill with ice. Shake until the metal tin is frosted. Strain into the glass over ice, and top off with soda water.

Tip: Garnish with a basil leaf.

Cointreau Fizz Warm Vanilla & Apple

50 ml Cointreau

15 ml fresh lime juice

5 ml vanilla syrup

30 ml could apple juice

40 ml soda water

1 vanilla pod

Apple slices

Fill glass with ice stir together the Cointreau, lime juice, vanilla syrup, apple juice and soda water. Garnish with a vanilla pod and apple slices.

Cointreau Fizz Orange

50 ml Cointreau

20 ml freshly squeezed lime juice

100 ml soda water

Fill a glass with ice, add Cointreau, the juice of half a lime and top off with sparkling water. Garnish with a lime wedge and thin orange wedges.

Hot Cointreau Mulled Cider

2 oz Cointreau

1 oz Lime

6 oz Cider

1 Cinnamon Stick

1/2 Star Anise

1 Clove

3 Apple Half Moons Sliced 1/4in. Thin

4 Orange Slices

In a large saucepan, bring cider, lime, fruit & spices to a boil. Cover & remove from heat. Add the Cointreau last and steep for at least 20 minutes. Divide among individual mugs & serve hot. Garnish with a fresh cinnamon stick & slice of apple or orange.

Visit Cointreau to discover more recipes.

Merry Christmas, one and all!