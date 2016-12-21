Instagram Challenge: Grab An Orange And Rock Your Sassiest Pose

In a sea of selfies, motivational quotes and #foodporn, it can be easy to forget the force for good that social media can be. That’s why we’re all over Cointreau’s #1orange1tree campaign.

The idea is simple: grab an orange, post a photo of you posing with said orange, use the #1orange1tree hashtag and nominate a pal to do the same.

The genius part is that for each post Cointreau will plant a tree in Senegal to help restore local biodiversity in the country.

The question is: can you out-sass Naomi Campbell? Challenge accepted. See our Instagram (you can post on Twitter and/or Facebook if you prefer) attempt below…

On top of this, Cointreau has also launched a super-exclusive ‘Your Parisian Zest’ gift box, designed by supermodel-turned-actress Laetitia Casta in collaboration with Liberty London.

There are only 50 left in the UK - a tiny 200 worldwide - and one of them has a hidden ticket to Senegal in it for one person to go and personally help out with the reforestation project.

Exclusively available at Liberty London from mid-November for £250 #1Orange1Tree