Cockroach Milk: Not As Disturbing As It Sounds...

Milk from a cockroach: it's a thing. You may still be getting your head around camel milk as an alternative to cow's milk (cow's milk - remember that stuff? So primitive). But now, those in the know are touting cockroach milk as the next new superfood.

The first obvious question is: is it even possible to milk a cockroach? Well, no, not exactly. But researchers in India have discovered that a specific roach - the Pacific Beetle, if you're interested - produces nutrient-rich milk crystals for her little cockroach babies, and these crystals might be good for us humans, too.

How so? Well, the crystals are thought to be one of the most nourishing substances on the planet with four times more protein than cow’s milk, more than three times the energy that's released from cow's milk and all the essential amino acids, which are good for cell growth.

'The crystals are like a complete food - they have proteins, fats and sugars. If you look into the protein sequences, they have all the essential amino acids,' said Sanchari Banerjee, one of the researchers, in an interview with the Times of India.

As well as the health benefits, the proteins and fats in cockroach milk can help nails and hair grow super-strong.

We needed a second opinion so tapped clinical nutritionist Peter Cox to find out if roach juice is actually a feasible health food option. 'There is no doubt we should be looking to insects as one of the, perhaps, last great under-tapped food sources,' he said. 'And which could be harvested in some way to feed an ever-growing population.'

Scientists are currently trying to recreate the nutritious bug secretion in labs, because, guess what, mass milking of cockroaches isn't that easy.

Cockroach milk: it's going to happen.