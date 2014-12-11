Christmas Gifts Any Fitness Lover Worth Her Salt Will Adore...

If she's one of those girls that puts the rest of us to shame with her epic fitness routine, we guarantee she'll love opening this stash of sporty goodies on Christmas morn...

From work-out overhauling accessories to the chicest sportswear on the market, we've hustled together the pressies for sport-a-holics so on-point that she'll be doing star-jumps with excitement until 2015.

Whether she's an avid gym-goer or a full-on marathon running, white-water rafting, cross-country cycling kind-of-girl, we've got her dream Christmas gifts sussed, leaving you more time for important things. You know, like, eating and drinking right through to the 25th?

We'll go for that run tomorrow. Promise.

Skipping Rope, £10, Sweaty Betty

Adding a skipping rope into your day-to-day workout regime will instantly make your session more effective. Try skipping on the spot instead of hitting on the treadmill to work different areas of your leg and hips.

Track Jacket, £160, Mary Katrantzou for Adidas Originals

She'll hit the gym in serious style thanks to this digi-printed number. We love the blue and purple colour-combo...

Fire and Ice Water Bottle, £9.99, Nathan

Because a pretty water bottle is 100% better than a plain one...

Flash Pink Activity Tracker, £49.99, Misfit

Whether it's a lightweight work out or a full on marathon, this clever piece of wearable tech will see her right...

Gold Hair Teaser. £12.25, Tangle Teezer

For those pesky tugs in your hair after using the gym showers, a Tangle Teezer is a complete and utter God-send... A must in her gym bag.

Free Runner 5.0 Trainers, £90, Nike

No-one does cool running trainers quite like Nike and this is its latest offering. The pale blue and coral combo is also totally on-trend; nice work, Nike...

Bright Kettlebell, £19.99, Reebok

Want arms like Cameron Diaz or Jennifer Aniston? Then look no further...

Yoga Mat, £20, Manuka

A yoga bunny is only as good as her mat and Manuka has got theirs down to a perfect T.

Purple Trim Urban Ears Headphones, £55, Marc by Marc Jacobs at Harrods

If there's one thing getting us through a work-out it's amazing beats and we definitely want to be listening to them through these designer headphones...

Fruit and Veg Blender, £99.99, NutriBullet at Lakeland

Any fitness fan worth their salt will already have heard about the wonders of the NutriBullet so you may just want to double check she doesn't have it already...

Leopard Print Track Bottoms, £95, The Upside at Net-A-Porter

Who said leopard print is only for glam nights out?!

Hair Toggles (Set of 5), £4, Sweaty Betty

These colourful hair toggles will keep your hair out of your face but their spiral shape means they won't kink your hair like a normal hair tie — ideal for lunch-time gym sessions.

Pale Pink Gym Bag, £120, Stella McCartney for Adidas

Carry your kit in style with this designer-approved holdall. Who are we to dispute Stella?

By Maxine Eggenberger