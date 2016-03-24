How To Make Elly Pear's Chocolate Hot Cross Bun Puddings

With Easter weekend around the corner, what's better than four days off work? How about this pudding recipe from Elly Pear...

Hot cross buns seem to multiply in my house around Easter. I love them so much that I just keep buying more and more. I have them toasted and slathered with salted butter but if there’s leftovers in your house, why not try this simple idea? It even works if the buns are hard and stale. It’s also a good way of using up leftover Easter egg chocolate and as both things are often heavily discounted after Easter, this could be a very frugal treat. You can make these in individual ramekins, like I did, or double (or triple) the quantities and make a family-sized one in a bigger baking dish.



Chocolate Hot Cross Bun Puddings

(serves two people)

For the chocolate custard:

80ml whole milk

80ml double cream

1 large free-range egg yolk

1 tbsp golden caster sugar

1 tbsp cocoa powder

1/2 tsp cornflour

For the puddings:

2 hot cross buns, halved

25g butter

30g chopped chocolate (leftover

Easter egg is fine, although using

good quality chocolate like

Valrhona will take it up a level)

METHOD

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

2. Butter two ramekins then toast your buns and butter them too, as if you’re about to eat them normally. But try to resist.

3. Make the custard by heating the milk and cream together until almost boiling. Whisk the egg yolk in a bowl with the sugar, cocoa and cornflour, then bit by bit, pour the hot milk and cream over the top. Whisk until well combined. Add your bun pieces to the mix and soak for a minute. Arrange the bottom halves of each bun in your dishes. Scatter the chopped chocolate over each base. Place the top half on top (cross side up) and pour the custard over. It should come just over halfway up. Leave to one side for 15 minutes before baking. Bake for about 30 minutes, until the custard is thick.

4. Eat straight away but be careful as the centres will be very hot! serve with crème fraiche to cut through the sweetness. You could use white, milk or dark chocolate or even a mixture.

WHY NOT TRY

Adding a spoonful of salted caramel from a jar to the chocolate, to make it even more delicious.

You CAN do desert on a fast day, try Elly Pear's yoghurt pudding only 107 calories...