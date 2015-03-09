Celebrity Fitness Selfies That Will Inspire You To Hit The Gym

Jessica Alba
Has anyone ever seen a pic of Jessica Alba where she’s not looking perfectly polished? Nope, didn’t think so. Even post-workout she looks chicer than we can manage on a good day. To top it off we're obsessed with the matching sweatshirt/ trainers combo.
Kim Kardashian-West
A list of the best selfies just would not be complete without queen Kimmy herself. This pic is giving us the inspiration we need to stop skipping squats.
Ellie Goulding
We know that Ms. Goulding is a seriously hardcore fitness buff, but surely, this is just showing off?
Millie Mackintosh
Mils Mackintosh is a serial gym-selfie taker. She snapped this one after a Body Barre class (ICYDK that’s a mix of Pilates and ballet that’s not for the faint hearted). Extra points for the charity Matthew Williamson t-shirt for Comic Relief.
Emmy Rossum
The Shamless star's dedication to the plank is seriously paying off and we’re totally girl crushing over her abs. We’ll follow her lead of doing tricep dips, ballerina crunches and squats if it means we’ll get those thighs of steel.
