From JT's Tequila To Beckham's Whiskey, These Are The Hottest Celebrity Drinks

The chances of a celebrity buying you an actual drink at an actual real life bar are, we hate to break it to you, but probably pretty slim, unless you're living in some kind of rom-com drama. However, the chances of you being able to buy a drink from them, albeit not directly are nowadays 100 per cent guaranteed. From Justin Timberlake's own tequila brand to David Beckham's personally blended whiskey, when it comes to booze, celebrities are literally all over it. Forget the branded perfume bottles or tour merchandise, celebrities know the real cash to be made lies in getting their name on the bar shelf. Here are nine of the best to get sipping...

Hanson - MmmHop

They won us over with their long locks and chart-topping hit MmmBop in the 90s and now they're totally charming us again with their beer brand MmmHop (gettit?). The three brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac describe their pale ale as 'full-bodied with a unique toasted malt signature and a refreshing hoppy finish.'

David Beckham - Haig Club

Working alongside Diageo, David Beckham and Simon Fuller have launched a single-grain scotch whiskey called the Haig Club. The blue bottle is said to be inspired by the tradition of blenders using blue tasting glasses so the spirit can be reviewed on aroma and taste alone. But to be honest we kind of got lost in looking at the campaign imagery.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie - Miraval Rose

When Brangelina bought their 35-bedroom Château Miraval estate in Provence it came with mature vineyards. Wanting to keep it as a working vineyard they set about creating their own blend choosing Cinsault, Grenache, Syrah and Rolle grapes to create a baby pink rosé. Priced from £19.50 you can find it on the high street at M&S. It was even 2012's 'Best Rosé In The World.' From Oscar winners to Humanitarian projects, and now award winning winemakers, seriously, is there anything they can't do!

P. Diddy - Deleón Tequila

When it comes to premium tequila P.Diddy doesn't mess around. Made from 100% Highland Blue Weber agave (basically the best in the business) Diddy sources it from the Los Altos region of Jalisco. The agave is then slow roasted in traditional brick and clay ovens and then fermented. With five variants ranging from $120 a bottle to over $1000, P. Diddy says his mission is simple 'I want to touch everybody with some smoothness so that when you drink tequila, you don't make that ugly face,' he tweeted.

George Clooney and Rande Gerber - Casamigos Tequila

Victoria Beckham's been caught standing on a table and posing on Insta with a bottle of it, Rihanna and Drake do shots of it in their music video for Work and it was Kate Moss's tipple of choice at the launch of her beauty collaboration with Charlotte Tilbury. Yep, when it comes to celebs being papped drinking tequila George Clooney and Rande Gerbers' (he's Cindy Crawford's hubby) tequila brand Casamigos is practically their go-to. 'We love Tequila. On the rocks, by the shot, at times straight from the bottle. Our idea was to make the best-tasting, smoothest tequila whose taste didn't have to be covered up with salt or lime, so we did,' the duo say.

Justin Timberlake - Sauza 901

Not only does he create songs that make you hit the dancefloor, but it turns out JT is also behind a premium tequila brand and let's face it who hasn't thought they're the best dancer after a couple of shots. Dubbed Sauza 901, the name relates to an area code in Timberlake's hometown of Memphis, Tennessee and also to the hour where the party really gets started.

Jay-Z - Armand de Brignac champagne

After being snubbed by Cristal, Jay-Z called for a boycott of it and stopped rapping about it. A couple of months later in his video for Show Me What You Got he is shown rejecting a bottle of Cristal in favour of Ace of Spades from Armand de Brignac as he raps 'H.O.V.A., gold bottles of that Ace of Spade/Why even fool with these other guys.' Later it was announced he had acquired the brand. With bottles starting from €300 it's one of the world's most expensive champagnes. The largest bottles dubbed the 'Midas' made headlines when American businessman Don Johnson ordered a bottle in a London nightclub for £120,000 making it the most expensive bottle of champagne ever.