Deliciously Ella's Cacao Energy Bites: How To Make The Yum PM Pick-Me-Up

We visited Ella Woodward, aka Deliciously Ella, at her cafe, the Mae Deli! in Marylebone, to talk about healthy snacking and why it's mega important...

Why does snacking have such a bad rep?

It’s because most snacks are unhealthy — like chocolate bars. There aren’t many healthy options out there and when someone thinks 'health snack' they think carrot stick, which is not what anyone wants to eat.

What do you recommend as an afternoon pick-me-up?

That’s why I do things like energy balls, because they’re easy and convenient – you can sit there and eat them at your desk – and they’re sweet. By four o’clock, everyone wants something sweet and they give you that little boost, and because they have nuts and cacao powder in they do have the protein lift as well.

What do you say to people who say they don’t have the time for healthy eating?

That’s what people always say, they’re like 'oh it’s so hard, I don’t have time to eat healthy', and I’m like 'but it gives you so much more time'. Things like snack energy balls take five minutes to make and they last for a month in your fridge and ages in your freezer! You’ll eat them all before they’re out of date for sure.

Here's how to make Ella's yum energy bites...

Recipe

200g almonds (1 cup)

400g medjool dates (2 cups)

4 tablespoons raw cacao powder

2 ½ tablespoons almond butter

2 tablespoons coconut oil

Method

Begin by placing the almonds in the food processor and pulsing until they are nicely crushed.

Add the medjool dates and coconut oil and pulse until it’s fully mixed

Add the almond butter and mix again in the food processor.

Take a tablespoon of the mixture and roll into a ball. Continue doing this until the mixture has finished.

Place the rolled balls into the freezer for around 1 hour, then remove and store in an airtight container in the fridge.